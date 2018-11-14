Brexit draft deal: first of many hurdles to a smooth exit

The draft accord drawn up by officials is described as a “technical” document. It still needs political backing from:

Despite the Brexit agreement provisionally struck between London and Brussels, many obstacles lie ahead on the path to an orderly UK exit from the EU next March.

the UK parliament

the governments of the other 27 EU countries

and approval from the European parliament

The text of the withdrawal agreement – on the terms of the UK’s separation from the EU – is said to run to 500 pages. It is accompanied by a much shorter declaration on future relations.

The next steps: initial approval

Theresa May in Downing Street, November 14, 2018 REUTERS/Henry Nicholl

British Prime Minister Theresa May holds a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon to try to secure government backing. Several ministers are reportedly sceptical, and there have been calls to reject the deal from both pro and anti–Brexit wings of her Conservative Party.

Meanwhile in Brussels ambassadors from the EU27 countries will also consider the agreement – with a view to organising a special summit for formal approval.

Ireland will want to double-check the Irish border backstop proposals, and other governments – not least EU powerhouses France and Germany – will want to be sure the UK does not gain a competitive advantage from a future backstop customs union.

European governments reportedly want several days to consider the text. Meanwhile, contingency plans for a “no deal” Brexit are also being drawn up.

An EU summit this year

Once it is determined that there has been enough progress towards sealing a deal, the next step will be a summit for EU leaders to sign it off. The British government wants the summit to be held as soon as possible to allow enough time to pass the necessary Brexit legislation at home.

EU officials are said to see the draft text not as a “final” offer, leaving the door open for more negotiations should there still be opposition.

However, it is generally accepted that a formal treaty text must be agreed in the next few weeks. The last practical date is believed to be the last European Council of the year on December 13-14.

Failure to secure a formal UK-EU agreement by then is likely to see the focus shift abruptly to “no deal” preparations.

The UK parliament: Brexit’s ‘Rubix Cube’

An anti-Brexit banner in London, October 2018 REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Perhaps the biggest hurdle of all is the “meaningful vote” promised to the British parliament on the withdrawal deal and declaration on future relations. Safe passage is far from secure, and the various potentially complicated scenarios have been explored here.

Theresa May’s government commands a thin parliamentary majority thanks only to the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The DUP has vehemently opposed any idea that might separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, and leading figures reacted negatively to news of the draft EU deal.

Opposition parties are likely to vote against it. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the deal is “unlikely” to be good for the country. The Scottish National Party (SNP) has said it is almost certain to oppose a divorce deal being negotiated by Theresa May. Liberal Democrats want an “exit from Brexit” and a second referendum.

Tory turmoil

Eurosceptics amid ruling Conservative ranks strongly oppose May’s Brexit plan, with many calling for the UK to leave the EU with no deal. The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory members of parliament has several dozen members, though exactly how many would vote against a deal is uncertain.

Equally, several pro-EU MPs have also vowed to vote against a deal which, in their view, would leave the UK worse off than it had been inside the bloc.

Boris Johnson has called the EU-UK deal "vassal state stuff" REUTERS/Toby Melville

Other factors are likely to come into play over a vote. The government and Labour have clashed over whether further options should be possible, beyond a binary choice between the agreement on the table and no deal. A campaign for another referendum has been growing but the potential choices, timetable, constitutional legality and political desirability of such a move have been called into question.

The UK government would certainly mount a fierce campaign to get a deal passed, and it has been suggested that potential backing from business and support from the markets could provide added momentum.

Finally, individual politicians’ minds may be concentrated by the uncertainty and potential chaos that may result if a deal is voted down – with an eventual scenario turning out to be for them, the worst of all options.

Overall, Theresa May is likely to need the support of a significant number of opposition MPs to get a Brexit agreement through Parliament. While that is an uphill struggle, it has also been said many times that there is no parliamentary majority for “no deal” either.

January deadline and the countdown to March

By the new year, the UK government hopes to be putting forward new legislation to parliament to implement the terms agreed in a withdrawal agreement. Any later risks not allowing enough time ahead of Brexit day on March 29.

If no deal has been reached, January 21 is the date set by UK law for the government to tell parliament how it plans to proceed.

The EU could reopen negotiations, but this would need an extension of Article 50 of the EU Treaty. The alternative would be no deal, and barely two months left for emergency planning.

A deal between the UK and EU must be passed by the European parliament, by a simple majority of votes cast at a full session. It must also be approved by EU government leaders from 20 of the 27 countries, representing 65 percent of the bloc’s population. However, it does not need the approval of national parliaments.

After Brexit day

A successfully ratified deal would pave the way for an orderly UK exit from the European Union, paving the way for full trade talks between the two sides – which were not allowed while Britain remained a member.

Under the withdrawal terms, this is also when a 21-month transition period would begin –keeping many existing arrangements in place while allowing for more time to sort out future EU-UK relations.

If no UK-EU trade deal had been agreed by the end of December 2020 – although an extension to this period has been mooted – the famous Irish backstop provisions, obliging Northern Ireland to follow EU regulations, would come into force.