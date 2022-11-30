English
Debates and Opinion
my europe Series
This will impact your life
Europe News
Europe Decoded
Europe News
Latvia probes into exiled Russian TV over help to Moscow troops
Brussels, my love?
Watch as panellists debate EU gender quotas & Brussels football riots
Europe News
Europe's largest energy storage facility begins operations in Belgium
Europe News
Hungary's Orban accuses EU of blocking funds for 'political reasons'
state of the union
What were the top stories in EU politics this week?
Europe News
EU seeks to curb use of personal data for online political advertising
UNCOVERING EUROPE - looking beyond the headlines to find the real European stories
How much do you really know about other European countries? We delve beneath the surface to find the stories that matter.
Uncovering Europe
Denmark's long COVID patients feel abandoned by pandemic response
Uncovering Europe
Five burning issues on the agenda as Biden welcomes Macron to the US
Uncovering Europe
Could a new euro coin help Serbia and Croatia value a shared history?
Top videos
Europe News
EU countries agree to cap Russian oil at $60 per barrel
Europe News
'We will fight. We are unbreakable': Mariupol survivor tells her story
Europe News
China's Xi and EU's Michel call for Ukraine de-escalation at meeting
EUROPE DECODED
Europe Decoded
EU states have relocated just 117 asylum seekers out of 8,000 pledges
Europe Decoded
Ukraine's 2023 budget has a $38 billion gap. Who will help cover it?
Europe Decoded
When will the EU end seasonal clock changes? Only time will tell.
Euronews Witness
euronews WITNESS
Feeling the heat: the cost of Italy's worst drought in decades
euronews WITNESS
Fractured state: why old tensions die hard in Bosnia and Herzegovina?
euronews WITNESS
New routes: how is Ukraine getting its grain out?
The Global Conversation
the global conversation
Does Europe's long-term peace and security depend on enlargement?
the global conversation
'State-terrorists': MEPs react after EU Parliament blacklists Russia
the global conversation
Club together on gas purchasing, IEA tells Europe
This will impact your life
This will impact your life
Energy crisis: What’s the worst-case scenario for this winter?
This will impact your life
How Spanish cities are working to reduce cars and encourage bikes
This will impact your life
Cost of living crisis: What energy prices does the EU want to cap?
Debates and Opinion
Debates and Opinion
Why the EU needs to embrace a circular economy | View
Debates and Opinion
It's time for a new chapter in Iran written by women | View
Uncovering Europe
How does the UK's Erasmus replacement work and has it been a success?
European Debates
Here are the key takeaways from our cost of living crisis debate
Latvia probes into exiled Russian TV over help to Moscow troops
Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania are 'ready' to join the Schengen Area
Europe's largest energy storage facility begins operations in Belgium
EU countries agree to cap Russian oil at $60 per barrel
NATO is turning its focus to China. Here's what that means.
Europe News
NATO is turning its focus to China. Here's what that means.
Europe News
Reuse and recycle: EU proposes revised rules to limit packaging waste
Europe News
'Make Russia pay': EU moves ahead with confiscation of frozen assets
The Cube
Fake video claims Ukrainians arrested at Qatar World Cup
My Europe Series
Mass attacks and victim support: how has France changed since 2015?
Do Gorizia and Nova Gorica hold the key to cross-border EU cooperation?
Europe's energy future: the plan to cut Russian fossil fuels and speed up the green transition
What were the top stories in EU politics this week?
Europe News
EU to discuss granting visa permits to Kosovo passport holders
Brussels is moving a step closer to granting visa-free access to Kosovo passport holders by 2024.
30/11/2022
Europe News
Brussels backs €7.5 billion cut of EU funds to Hungary
The European Commission believes the reforms undertaken by Budapest so far to ensure EU money is not misused did not go far enough.
30/11/2022
Europe News
Teacher shortages worry countries across Europe
Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden and Italy are facing shortages of teachers.
30/11/2022
Europe News
No answers on Pegasus hacking scandal as Spanish spy chief stays mute
The head of the National Intelligence Services of Spain, Esperanza Casteleiro, spoke to MEPs on Tuesday from Madrid.
29/11/2022
Europe News
European prosecutors bust €2.2 billion VAT fraud scheme
The case is believed to be the biggest VAT carousel fraud ever investigated in the EU.
29/11/2022
Europe News
Brussels to have increased police presence for football games - mayor
A street in Brussels was badly damaged after a group of angry football fans flung furniture and scooters and put a car on fire.
29/11/2022
Europe News
EU talks to cap Russian oil prices hit impasse as key deadline nears
The latest proposal to cap Russian crude at $62 per barrel was deemed too high by Poland and the Baltic states.
29/11/2022
Europe News
Migrants survive sat on rudder as ship arrives in Canary Islands
Historically, the islands have been a popular gateway for African migrants attempting to reach Europe.
29/11/2022
Europe News
Inflation has not peaked and risks rising even higher, says ECB head
Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro hit a record 10.6% on a yearly basis last month.
29/11/2022
Europe News
Circumventing sanctions to become an 'EU crime'
EU countries made the unanimous decision on Monday.
28/11/2022
Europe News
What is a recession? Is Europe already in one? It's not easy to tell
Russia's war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis have drastically worsened Europe's economic outlook.
28/11/2022
Europe News
EU should not start trade war with US over green subsidies - expert
Brussels and Washington are at odds over the United States' Inflation Reduction Act.
28/11/2022
Uncovering Europe
'Flee or freeze': Europe 'must brace for 100,000s' of Ukraine refugees
"Europe has to prepare for hundreds of thousands of new refugees this winter from Norway in the north to the southern European countries."
28/11/2022
Europe News
Cocaine 'super cartel' controlling a third of Europe's trade is busted
The coordinated clampdown that saw some 40 tonnes of cocaine seized shows that "there is no safe haven for drug lords," the European police coordination organisation said on Monday.
28/11/2022
Brussels, my love?
Brussels my love: Hungary's EU funds and 70 years of Parliament
Tune in to understand the ins and outs of European politics.
26/11/2022
state of the union
What were the top stories in Europe this week?
The European Parliament declared Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" this week in a vote overwhelmingly backed by MEPs.
25/11/2022
Uncovering Europe
'Who knows for how long': Spain prepares for winter water restrictions
As Spain faces its longest-running drought, the regional government in Catalonia has imposed restrictions on water use.
25/11/2022
Europe News
Arms made at pace ‘highest since Cold War’ as Europe’s east aids Kyiv
Central and eastern European countries, from the Czech Republic to Poland, have seen their guns and ammo manufacturing reach 30-year highs as they try to replenish stock donated to Ukraine and beef up their own defence.
25/11/2022
Europe News
EU nations say actions needed against US subsidies but options limited
The main issue for Europe is to make sure it doesn't enter into a trade war with the US which could splinter western unity in the face of Russia's illegal war on Ukraine but officials fear an exodus of European companies.
25/11/2022
Uncovering Europe
How has the Ukraine war changed life in Ireland?
Despite being thousands of kilometres away, the Ukraine war has impacted life in Ireland. Here's how.
25/11/2022