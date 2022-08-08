Biztech News
Money
Work
Mobility
Health
Home
Opinion
Series
Series
The Dialogue
Rethink
hacker:HUNTER Next Level
Meet the entrepreneurs
Business Line
Focus
Real Economy
Target
The Exchange
Smart Health
Visit Euronews
Mobility
Is this electric passenger plane the future of fossil-free flying?
Mobility
The high-speed rail project cutting Baltic states' ties with Russia
Mobility
Thriving cities of the future will get people to walk everywhere
Health
Scientists design face mask that could detect COVID and other viruses
Rethink
Why electric cars are not a solution to fighting climate change
Money
Is crypto’s Do Kwon on the run from authorities?
Mobility
This drone-inspired motorbike can fly at high speed for 40 minutes
Most viewed
The high-speed rail project cutting Baltic states' ties with Russia
'Ocean planet' discovered which could have temperatures right for life
Revealed: The 10 most bike-friendly cities in the world
This drone-inspired motorbike can fly at high speed for 40 minutes
Why electric cars are not a solution to fighting climate change
Biztech News
China
Hong Kong's Science Park: the power of collaboration
Biztech news
Here are four ways science has made our lives better in recent weeks
Biztech news
Uber turns to police as hacker breaches computer network
Money
Money
UK financial watchdog warns users against crypto exchange FTX
Money
The Ethereum 'Merge' has happened: here's what's changing
Money
These EU countries have spent €300bn to ease the cost of living crisis
Next Explainers
Money
Inflation explained: Your guide to what it is and how to deal with it
Money
DeFi explained: What is it and will it replace banks?
Biztech news
Explained: What is the metaverse and what will it mean for you?
Money
Explaining blockchain: How exactly does the technology work?
Rethink
Rethink
How harvesting fog to make water is tackling droughts in Morocco
Rethink
Is reshaping how we use our cities the key to leading happier lives?
Rethink
Can solar-powered desalination solve the world’s growing water crisis?
Rethink
Meet the man testing psychedelics to solve the mental health crisis
Work
Affiliate content
Why you should work at a European cloud company
Work
Why hybrid working is here to stay and companies should adjust
Affiliate content
These are the top 5 EU cities for remote working
Culture news
Why small talk at work is more important than you might think
Mobility
Mobility
Revealed: The 10 most bike-friendly cities in the world
Mobility
Cycling nation: The secret to the Netherlands’ biking success
Mobility
Free public transport: Has the idea worked or is it just a gimmick?
Health
Health
How limb-regenerating salamanders could help humans heal wounds
Health
This bionic hand can be updated remotely anytime, anywhere
Health
Can uterus transplants help transgender women get pregnant?
Health
Where in Europe is assisted dying legal?
Home
Home
Back to uni dorms? Meet the Europeans embracing ‘co-living’
Home
Soaring energy bills: Does it help to run appliances at night?
Home
These are the most expensive, energy-hungry appliances in your home
Opinion
Opinion
Terra Luna crash made headlines but stablecoins are here to stay
Opinion
Why the 'Frankenscience' of animal-to-human transplants must stop
Opinion
Crypto is having a moment, just not the moment some expected
Opinion
Europe needs to be weaned off Russian energy for the sake of stability
More news
Biztech news
Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions
Biztech news
China EV maker Leapmotor launches up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO
Biztech news
Ingram Micro confidentially files for U.S. IPO even as markets remain dull
Biztech news
NASA's InSight lander detects space rocks as they slam into Mars
Biztech news
Zendesk shareholders vote in favor of $10.2 billion go-private deal
Biztech news
Credit Suisse Brazil lays off some wealth management staff
Biztech news
2022's holiday delivery challenge: softening e-commerce demand
Biztech news
Hungary government submits first anti-graft bill to avoid losing EU funds
Biztech news
Russia's Gazprom to replace sterling-denominated bond
Series
target
Could the Metaverse become a €30 trillion El Dorado?
Next Series
Sending software code into orbit
Smart Health
The shape of things to come for cross-border healthcare in the EU
the dialogue
Born to lead: Western Australian Premier on how his convictions get him through tough times