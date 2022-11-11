Food production in the UK is slowing down and some farms are shrinking. Many farmers say they’re struggling to cope.

Liz Webster is the chair of Save British Food and says it’s a disastrous situation, "spiralling out of control.“

She represents a growing number of British farmers now calling for the UK to re-enter the single market.

“Trade is bound up in so much red tape. It couldn’t be worse for us. There’s two things, yes you’re selfish, you’re a business. But also I tend to look at it for the whole country and I’m really concerned for food security, food stocks and food supply."

Webster goes on to say that the quick solution is to free up trade "by getting back in the single market as quickly as possible.”

And it’s not just those involved in farming who are changing their minds.

According to the British Polling Council, there has been a clear shift since the 2016 referendum, which they say has accelerated over the past year. 57% of British people now believe that Brexit was a mistake.

The wine industry is another that’s been significantly impacted. Many companies struggle to get wine across the channel.

Where once it took a matter of days for a delivery, now it can take months. Many in this sector are frustrated front-line politicians appear unwilling to debate a possible re-entry to the single market.

Ben Wilcock, from the Lant Street Wine Company says he is staggered "they’re not having this conversation right now, there are so many businesses out there who are really struggling. Every day it annoys us… We need to have honest conversations about the customs union and the single market.”

While this tide of public opinion has turned, the negative impact of Britain’s departure from the EU continues to be felt across many sectors.

Watch Euronews' report in the player above.