Watch live: Juncker and Johnson say Brexit deal struck between EU and UK

Jean-Claude Juncker and Boris Johnson have both announced that a Brexit deal has been struck between the EU and the UK.

The European Commission president and the British prime minister both tweeted to say that an agreement had been reached. It comes as European leaders gather for a crucial European Council summit in Brussels.

However, Johnson faces resistance in getting any deal through the UK parliament. His allies in Northern Ireland's unionist party the DUP said on Thursday that they rejected the proposed accord "as things stand".

And, following the announcement of an agreed deal, the DUP confirmed that its statement still stands.

Speaking about the Irish backstop — arguably the most contentious issue throughout the negotiation process — the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barner said the new deal offered a "legally operative solution to avoid a hard border" on the island of Ireland.

He added: "It is a solution that works for the EU, for the UK and for people and businesses in Northern Ireland."

As a result, Northern Ireland will "remain aligned" with a limited set of rules related to the EU's Single Market, which will help avoid the introduction of a hard border.

These rules apply, in particular, with "legislation on goods, sanitary rules for veterinary controls, rules on agricultural production/marketing, VAT and excise in respect of goods, and state aid rules," according to a statement released by the EU.

It also means that Northern Ireland will be given a "mechanism of 'consent'" that will give Stormont the ability to have "a decisive voice on the long-term application of relevant EU law in the country.

