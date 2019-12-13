EU leaders welcome Brexit 'clarity'

It was an EU summit with a notable absence - a British prime minister. Across the channel his conservative party won by a large majority - a result welcomed by Brussels.

EU leaders see it as chance to put three years of Brexit frustration behind them.

"We expect the British Parliament will vote as soon as possible the agreement, this withdrawal agreement. Is very important in our opinion because we are ready, we are ready to start the next phase," EU Council president Charles Michel told reporters.

The EU agreed to move forward with trade talks with London after it signs off on the Brexit deal.

Many want to keep close ties with the British nation. Despite the bitter break on the horizon- some had words of affection.

"To our British friends and allies, I would like to say something very simple: in this general election you have ratified the choice you made approximately 3 years ago, but you are not leaving Europe. You stay by our side and we at yours," Emmanuel Macron, French President said in his post-summit news conference.

Others hope it will bring a new momentum to the union.

"It means that for us, there will be a competitor who wants to show the world his powers and strengths, right on our doorstep. But that can have the positive side effect to fire us up," remarked German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Some see it as a bad omen for Europe.

“He [Johnson] won and now they will leave, this is not good news for Europe," said Andrej Babis, Czech Prime Minister.

For now It looks like the 31st of January, the 3rd deadline for Brexit , will be the final one.