The UK could introduce softer border checks with the EU when the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year in order to stem the economic downturn caused by coronavirus.

"We are aware of the impact the coronavirus has had on British businesses and when we regain control of our laws and borders at the end of this year, we will take a pragmatic and flexible approach to help businesses", a government source told news agency AFP.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that "Instead of full checks, the government will now introduce a temporary light-touch regime at UK ports such as Dover for incoming EU goods, under both a deal and “no-deal” scenario."

"The measures are expected to last for six months.", the article reads.

That would be a drastic U-turn for the UK government, which had outlined in February its plans for the introduction of border checks on EU goods after 31 December 2020.

If the UK does soften border checks it is unclear whether the EU would do the same with imported British goods.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to meet on Monday in an effort to break the deadlock of the post-Brexit trade talks.

The UK is still tied to EU rules for the duration of the transition period, but the two sides need to agree on their future relationship before the transition ends, or risk ending up in a "no deal" scenario, which both the UK and the EU said they want to avoid.

The transition period could be extended, however this must be approved by July 1.

The UK has repeatedly ruled out it will take such a step.