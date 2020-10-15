EU summit updates: Fishermen can't be Brexit sacrifices, says Macron

As European leaders meet in Brussels, we'll be bringing you the latest from the summit. On the agenda, Brexit, climate change and tensions with Turkey.

Brexit deadlock

French President Emmanuel Macron said fishermen cannot be the sacrifices of Brexit as he arrived at the EU summit on Thursday.

The get-together will partly focus on the difficult negotiations between the UK and EU over a post-Brexit trade deal.

Among the blockages to a deal, is the battle for control of fishing rights.

Macron also once again reaffirmed that Paris was "ready" for a "non-agreement" with London "if there are no good terms found at the end" of these negotiations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU was seeking "a fair deal that benefits both sides", while Charles Michel, president of the European Council, reiterated the sticking points over a deal: fisheries, governance and the so-called "level-playing field", which means a set of common rules and standards that are used to prevent businesses in one country undercutting their rivals in another.

Speaking to Euronews, Jacob Kirkegaard from the German Marshall Fund believes the EU is willing to walk away from a deal if it does not meet their red lines.

‘They (the EU) feel they have done their compromising and that Boris Johson is relatively weaker than they are”. For Kirkegaard, the EU actually wants to push the final deadline to mid-November as they expect Biden to win the election which would "further isolate Boris Johnson and Brexit Britain politically".

'WTO is not hell, it's like third division football'

Trading between the EU and the UK on WTO terms is not exactly “hell” but it’s far from sensible or necessary, says the former head of the WTO, Pascal Lamy.

The EU and UK have been locked in negotiations on their future relationship for several months but have failed to produce any meaningful path towards achieving a free trade agreement.

The UK set an October 15 deadline for reaching a deal.

If no free trade deal is agreed, the two will fall back onto WTO terms which will require expensive tariffs, high-cost bureaucracy and damage already badly strained relations.

“WTO is not hell. It’s like the third division of the football league is still football”, Lamy told Euronews.

“But it’s not the second division or the first division which the internal market is. So there will be a cost for both sides,” he said.

A no-deal scenario is bad news for both sides, but particular industries like agriculture and the motor industry in the UK will bear a high burden due to the tariffs that will apply.

“Given the proportion of the economy on the continent and the UK economy, the cost of having to impose tariffs and run these bloody tariffs,” said Lamy.

“It’s not just a case of saying you know, I put a ten per cent tariff on cheese or on cars. You need a whole system to make it work. And this is very complex.

“So, I think at the end of the day – they should - and I’m speaking to the Brexiteers. They should understand that this cost is not necessary.”

Draft conclusions

Meanwhile, EU leaders are set to conclude that “still not sufficient” progress has been made on the talks to warrant a trade deal to be reached.

In draft conclusions seen by Euronews, member states are set to sign off on a downbeat assessment of the post-Brexit talks.

The conclusions refer to previous commitments made by the UK in relation to the parameters of the future relationship as well as the Withdrawal Agreement – the terms and conditions for the UK leaving the EU – as the basis for the negotiating point.

The UK has since moved from these positions saying it wants a less ambitious relationship, and that it intends to breach the Withdrawal Agreement.

Accelerated preparations for all outcomes - including no deal - also make up part of the draft conclusions.