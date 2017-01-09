BREAKING NEWS

19:44

World news

Ex-premier Valls seen lagging in bid for French Socialist presidential ticket
19:39

World news

Jewish centres report bomb threats in several U.S. states
19:23

Business

Economy Minister Gabriel says Bombardier won't close German plants
19:13

Business

Toyota to invest $10 billion in U.S. over five years
19:09

World news

Severe snow storms wreak havoc across central Europe
19:04

United Kingdom

Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigns
19:01

Business

Tesco says 500 jobs to go in UK distribution network shake-up
18:57

Sport

Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award
18:56

World news

Kenyan president signs election amendments law despite opposition rigging fears
18:55

World news

Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser - media

17 dec - 19 dec 26 dec - 28 dec 30 dec - 01 jan 02 jan - 04 jan
  • Barclays premier league
  • West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
  • West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
  • Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City
  • Barclays premier league
  • Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
  • Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal
  • Barclays premier league
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 2 - 2 Everton
  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
  • Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
  • Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
  • Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
  • Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
  • Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
  • Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth
  • Barclays premier league
  • Arsenal 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Watford 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 0 - 3 Manchester City
  • Arsenal 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • Chelsea 3 - 0 Bournemouth
  • Leicester City 0 - 2 Everton
  • Manchester United 3 - 1 Sunderland
  • Swansea City 1 - 4 West Ham United
  • Watford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 4 - 1 Stoke City
  • Barclays premier league
  • Southampton 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Barclays premier league
  • West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Middlesbrough 3 - 0 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 2 Leicester City
  • Sunderland 1 - 0 Watford
  • West Ham United 1 - 0 Hull City
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Chelsea
  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Bournemouth 1 - 3 Southampton
  • Barclays premier league
  • Everton 0 - 1 Liverpool
View all results
