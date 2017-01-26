Copy/paste the script below
Latest Results
-
SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
- Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
- Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
- Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
- Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
- West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
- Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City
-
SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
- Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
- Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City
-
SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
- Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
- Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
- Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
- Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
- Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
- West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
-
SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
- Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City
-
MONDAY 02 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
- Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
- Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
- Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
- West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
- Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City
-
TUESDAY 03 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
- Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
- Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal
-
WEDNESDAY 04 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
-
FRIDAY 30 DEC 2016
-
Barclays premier league
- Hull City 2 - 2 Everton
-
SATURDAY 31 DEC 2016
-
Barclays premier league
- Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
- Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
- Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
- Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
- Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
- Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
- Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth
-
SUNDAY 01 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Arsenal 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
- Watford 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
Catalonia wants declaration of "interdependence, not independence"
Carles Puigdemont was elected as head of Spain’s Catalonia region in January last year on a platform of delivering independence.