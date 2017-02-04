BREAKING NEWS

01:24

World news

Japan says it hopes Mattis visit strengthens regional security
01:03

World news

Mexico confirms first case of microcephaly from Zika
00:35

World news

White House investigates leaks of Trump calls to Australia, Mexico
00:04

World news

France's Le Pen kicks off election campaign at Lyon rally
23:13

Business

Canada's Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach for Macy's - sources
22:36

Business

Telecom Italia reports 14 percent rise in core earnings
22:34

Business

Air France swaps two cancelled A380s for smaller A350 jets
22:01

Norway

Norway suffers extensive hacking of state computer systems
21:58

Business

At Snap, cost of hosting sets high bar for revenue growth
21:53

Sport

FIFA rejects Bolivian appeal against docked points

Business

Sport

other sports
Football results

Latest Results

02 jan - 04 jan 14 jan - 15 jan 21 jan - 22 jan 31 jan - 01 feb

  • TUESDAY 31 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
  • Arsenal 1 - 2 Watford
  • Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Leicester City
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
  • Sunderland 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Swansea City 2 - 1 Southampton

  • WEDNESDAY 01 FEB 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 0 - 0 Hull City
  • Stoke City 1 - 1 Everton
  • West Ham United 0 - 4 Manchester City

  • SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
  • Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
  • West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
  • Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City

  • SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
  • Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City

  • SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
  • Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
  • Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
  • Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
  • Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion

  • SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
  • Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City

  • MONDAY 02 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
  • West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
  • Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City

  • TUESDAY 03 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
  • Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal

  • WEDNESDAY 04 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
Top videos

European Affairs

Lifestyle

in partnership with rolex
Knowledge

