BREAKING NEWS

Featured

just in share_on_your_website
See timeline

Copy/paste the script below

OTHER WIDGETS

23:30

Business

BOJ to keep policy steady, seek to allay tapering fears
21:53

Sport

Ronaldo fires Real Madrid four points clear at top of La Liga
21:45

World news

In call, Trump, Saudi king pledge to step up counter-terrorism push - source
21:09

Sport

Egypt end Morocco hoodoo to reach Nations Cup semis
21:08

France

Benoit Hamon wins the fight for the soul of French Socialism
20:32

World news

Hamon: France's money-for-all presidential contender
20:15

France

Hardline Hamon wins French Socialist presidential race
19:44

Sport

Crazy to rest so many players in FA Cup says Shearer
19:26

Sport

France win sixth world title after wearing down Norway
18:36

Sport

Ghana reach semis again thanks to Ayew brothers' double

 See more
See more news

Most viewed

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

See more news

Business

See more

Sport

other sports
Football results

Latest Results

30 dec - 01 jan 02 jan - 04 jan 14 jan - 15 jan 21 jan - 22 jan

  • SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
  • Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
  • West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
  • Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City

  • SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
  • Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City

  • SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
  • Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
  • Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
  • Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
  • Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion

  • SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
  • Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City

  • MONDAY 02 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
  • West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
  • Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City

  • TUESDAY 03 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
  • Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal

  • WEDNESDAY 04 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea

  • FRIDAY 30 DEC 2016

  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 2 - 2 Everton

  • SATURDAY 31 DEC 2016

  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
  • Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
  • Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
  • Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
  • Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
  • Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
  • Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth

  • SUNDAY 01 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Arsenal 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Watford 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
See all results
See more

Top videos

European Affairs

See more

Lifestyle

in partnership with rolex
See more

Knowledge

See more