15:39

World news

Opinion: How digitization and connectivity will impact countries and their economies?
15:39

World news

Sanctions against Russia must stay - Biden
14:44

United Kingdom

Pound slumps ahead of Brexit speech by UK Prime Minister Theresa May
13:39

World news

Egyptian court blocks island handover to Saudi Arabia
13:23

World news

Is Europe about to go dark?
12:09

Switzerland

Davos: toxic politics take the shine off a stronger economy
11:39

Malta

Baroque on the rock - the International Baroque Music Festival in Malta
11:27

World news

Oxfam: 'eight men own as much wealth as poorest half of world's population'
10:42

Switzerland

"Trust gap" widens before Davos summit
09:35

USA

Guantanamo: ten more prisoners freed

26 dec - 28 dec 30 dec - 01 jan 02 jan - 04 jan 14 jan - 15 jan
  • Barclays premier league
  • Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
  • Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
  • Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
  • Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
  • Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
  • Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City
  • Barclays premier league
  • West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
  • West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
  • Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City
  • Barclays premier league
  • Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
  • Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal
  • Barclays premier league
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 2 - 2 Everton
  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
  • Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
  • Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
  • Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
  • Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
  • Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
  • Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth
  • Barclays premier league
  • Arsenal 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Watford 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 0 - 3 Manchester City
  • Arsenal 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • Chelsea 3 - 0 Bournemouth
  • Leicester City 0 - 2 Everton
  • Manchester United 3 - 1 Sunderland
  • Swansea City 1 - 4 West Ham United
  • Watford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 4 - 1 Stoke City
  • Barclays premier league
  • Southampton 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
