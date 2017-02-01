BREAKING NEWS

Featured

just in share_on_your_website
See timeline

Copy/paste the script below

OTHER WIDGETS

19:10

World news

Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
19:08

USA

UN chief on Trump bans: they should be removed sooner rather than later
19:01

World news

Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, dies - diplomatic sources
18:50

Business

Poland expects UK will get Swiss-like deal with EU after exit
18:45

USA

Iranian singer Googoosh: Trump ban 'may stop me going home to US'
18:38

Business

European bank regulators will need 'unusual answers' to Brexit - German watchdog
18:35

World news

Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions as tensions simmer
18:31

USA

Trump Travel ban nets US Iranians for whom fear is an all-too-recent memory
18:20

Business

Fears of U.S. visa overhaul push Indian IT stocks lower
18:18

World news

Poland eyes Belarus ties to revive EU's Eastern Partnership

 See more
See more news

Most viewed

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

See more news

Business

See more

Sport

other sports
Football results

Latest Results

02 jan - 04 jan 14 jan - 15 jan 21 jan - 22 jan 31 jan

  • TUESDAY 31 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
  • Arsenal 1 - 2 Watford
  • Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Leicester City
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
  • Sunderland 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Swansea City 2 - 1 Southampton

  • SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
  • Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
  • West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
  • Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City

  • SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
  • Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City

  • SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
  • Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
  • Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
  • Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
  • Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion

  • SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
  • Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City

  • MONDAY 02 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
  • West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
  • Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City

  • TUESDAY 03 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
  • Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal

  • WEDNESDAY 04 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
See all results
See more

Top videos

European Affairs

See more

Lifestyle

in partnership with rolex
See more

Knowledge

See more