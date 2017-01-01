Featured
Sport
Former captain Ponting joins Australia's interim coaching team
USA
The in-tray which awaits Antonio Guterres the new Secretary-General of the United Nations
World news
Pope, in year-end message, urges action on youth unemployment
Turkey
Foreign nationals among at least 39 shot dead in Istanbul 'terror attack'
World news
Five dead, around 100 rescued after fire on Indonesia tourist boat
France
Hollande praises French courage, but warns the 'plight of terrorism' remains
World news
North Korea's Kim says close to test launch of ICBM
World news
Western Europe rings in 2017
World news
Trump leaves open possible Taiwan meet, questions Russia hacking
Business
SK Innovation to invest up to $2.5 billion in 2017 to boost growth
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Hull City 2 - 2 Everton
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
- Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
- Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
- Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
- Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
- Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
- Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Hull City 0 - 3 Manchester City
- Arsenal 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
- Burnley 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
- Chelsea 3 - 0 Bournemouth
- Leicester City 0 - 2 Everton
- Manchester United 3 - 1 Sunderland
- Swansea City 1 - 4 West Ham United
- Watford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Liverpool 4 - 1 Stoke City
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Southampton 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Barclays premier league
- West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Manchester United
- Middlesbrough 3 - 0 Swansea City
- Stoke City 2 - 2 Leicester City
- Sunderland 1 - 0 Watford
- West Ham United 1 - 0 Hull City
- Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Chelsea
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester City 2 - 1 Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Burnley
- Bournemouth 1 - 3 Southampton
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Everton 0 - 1 Liverpool
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Bournemouth 1 - 0 Leicester City
- Everton 2 - 1 Arsenal
-
-
Barclays premier league
- Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Manchester United
- Manchester City 2 - 0 Watford
- Stoke City 0 - 0 Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0 Hull City
- West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Swansea City
- Middlesbrough 0 - 3 Liverpool
- Sunderland 0 - 1 Chelsea
- West Ham United 1 - 0 Burnley
EU summit: Russia sanctions to stay, Dutch Ukraine deal
EU leaders have agreed to extend sanctions against Russia over Ukraine for a further six months.