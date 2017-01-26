BREAKING NEWS

11:41

Italy

Italy avalanche: rescue operation over as final bodies retrieved
11:34

China

[Warning: graphic images] Anger after rat is strung up by its limbs
11:29

USA

Science goes rogue: US government agencies tackle Trump on Twitter
11:11

World news

Japan doll maker offers mini Trump ahead of Girls Day holiday
11:08

World news

Brazil police targets former billionaire Batista in 'Car Wash' probe
11:07

Business

Irish central bank trims growth forecast, cites external risks
11:05

World news

Philippines says U.S. military to upgrade bases, defence deal intact
11:02

World news

Kenyan court tells doctors to end strike in days or face jail
10:45

World news

Tripoli force suspects rival eastern force backers in bomb near Italian embassy
10:43

World news

Seven Indian soldiers among 11 dead in Kashmir avalanches

30 dec - 01 jan 02 jan - 04 jan 14 jan - 15 jan 21 jan - 22 jan

  • SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
  • Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
  • West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
  • Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City

  • SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
  • Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City

  • SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
  • Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
  • Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
  • Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
  • Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion

  • SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
  • Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City

  • MONDAY 02 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
  • West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
  • Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City

  • TUESDAY 03 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
  • Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal

  • WEDNESDAY 04 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea

  • FRIDAY 30 DEC 2016

  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 2 - 2 Everton

  • SATURDAY 31 DEC 2016

  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
  • Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
  • Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
  • Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
  • Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
  • Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
  • Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth

  • SUNDAY 01 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Arsenal 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Watford 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
