Sport
England's Kruis to miss rest of Six Nations, needs knee surgery
Sport
Aboubakar nets later winner as Cameroon lift Nations Cup
World news
At least 13 killed, over 30 injured in Honduras bus crash
Sport
United's flexibility serving them well in top-four race
World news
U.S. coalition jets bomb Islamic State-held town near Euphrates Dam
Sport
Leicester will go down if we don't improve quickly - Schmeichel
Sport
Patient Eintracht back in third with 2-0 win over Darmstadt
World news
Bulgaria’s Socialists, preparing for general election, promise to boost economy
France
French election campaigns heating up
Business
Germany's Gabriel - give Italy, France, Portugal time to cut deficits
Latest Results
-
SATURDAY 04 FEB 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
- Crystal Palace 0 - 4 Sunderland
- Everton 6 - 3 Bournemouth
- Hull City 2 - 0 Liverpool
- Southampton 1 - 3 West Ham United
- Watford 2 - 1 Burnley
- West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Stoke City
- Chelsea 3 - 1 Arsenal
-
SUNDAY 05 FEB 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Leicester City 0 - 3 Manchester United
- Manchester City 2 - 1 Swansea City
-
TUESDAY 31 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
- Arsenal 1 - 2 Watford
- Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
- Burnley 1 - 0 Leicester City
- Middlesbrough 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
- Sunderland 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
- Swansea City 2 - 1 Southampton
-
WEDNESDAY 01 FEB 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester United 0 - 0 Hull City
- Stoke City 1 - 1 Everton
- West Ham United 0 - 4 Manchester City
-
SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
- Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
- Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
- Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
- Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
- West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
- Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City
-
SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
- Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
- Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City
-
SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
- Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
- Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
- Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
- Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
- Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
- West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
-
SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
- Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City
EU leaders back new steps to stem immigration from Africa
EU leaders have backed new steps to stem immigration from Africa, including financing migrant camps in Libya run by the UN-backed government.