World news
Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
USA
UN chief on Trump bans: they should be removed sooner rather than later
World news
Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, dies - diplomatic sources
Business
Poland expects UK will get Swiss-like deal with EU after exit
USA
Iranian singer Googoosh: Trump ban 'may stop me going home to US'
Business
European bank regulators will need 'unusual answers' to Brexit - German watchdog
World news
Greece reports mass Turkish air incursions as tensions simmer
USA
Trump Travel ban nets US Iranians for whom fear is an all-too-recent memory
Business
Fears of U.S. visa overhaul push Indian IT stocks lower
World news
Poland eyes Belarus ties to revive EU's Eastern Partnership
Latest Results
-
TUESDAY 31 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
- Arsenal 1 - 2 Watford
- Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
- Burnley 1 - 0 Leicester City
- Middlesbrough 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
- Sunderland 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
- Swansea City 2 - 1 Southampton
-
SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
- Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
- Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
- Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
- Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
- West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
- Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City
-
SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
- Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
- Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City
-
SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
- Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
- Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
- Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
- Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
- Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
- West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
-
SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
- Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City
-
MONDAY 02 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
- Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
- Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
- Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
- West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
- Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City
-
TUESDAY 03 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
- Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
- Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal
-
WEDNESDAY 04 JAN 2017
-
Barclays premier league
- Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
Transparency watchdog tells EU to get tough on lobbying
The European Parliament must bar departing members from moving directly to lobbying former colleagues, Transparency International said on Tuesday after finding dozens of ex-MEPs had taken jobs with…