World news
Opinion: How digitization and connectivity will impact countries and their economies?
World news
Sanctions against Russia must stay - Biden
United Kingdom
Pound slumps ahead of Brexit speech by UK Prime Minister Theresa May
World news
Egyptian court blocks island handover to Saudi Arabia
World news
Is Europe about to go dark?
Switzerland
Davos: toxic politics take the shine off a stronger economy
Malta
Baroque on the rock - the International Baroque Music Festival in Malta
World news
Oxfam: 'eight men own as much wealth as poorest half of world's population'
Switzerland
"Trust gap" widens before Davos summit
USA
Guantanamo: ten more prisoners freed
EP Presidency: the outsiders
There are many other candidates also in the running for the presidency of the European Parliament.