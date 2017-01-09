World news
Ex-premier Valls seen lagging in bid for French Socialist presidential ticket
Jewish centres report bomb threats in several U.S. states
Economy Minister Gabriel says Bombardier won't close German plants
Toyota to invest $10 billion in U.S. over five years
Severe snow storms wreak havoc across central Europe
Northern Ireland's deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigns
Tesco says 500 jobs to go in UK distribution network shake-up
Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award
Kenyan president signs election amendments law despite opposition rigging fears
Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser - media
Latest Results
- West Ham United 0 - 2 Manchester United
- Everton 3 - 0 Southampton
- Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley
- Sunderland 2 - 2 Liverpool
- West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Hull City
- Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Leicester City
- Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Swansea City
- Stoke City 2 - 0 Watford
- Bournemouth 3 - 3 Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 0 Chelsea
- Hull City 2 - 2 Everton
- Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
- Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
- Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
- Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
- Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
- Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
- Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth
- Arsenal 2 - 0 Crystal Palace
- Watford 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
- Hull City 0 - 3 Manchester City
- Arsenal 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
- Burnley 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
- Chelsea 3 - 0 Bournemouth
- Leicester City 0 - 2 Everton
- Manchester United 3 - 1 Sunderland
- Swansea City 1 - 4 West Ham United
- Watford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
- Liverpool 4 - 1 Stoke City
- Southampton 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
- West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Manchester United
- Middlesbrough 3 - 0 Swansea City
- Stoke City 2 - 2 Leicester City
- Sunderland 1 - 0 Watford
- West Ham United 1 - 0 Hull City
- Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Chelsea
- Manchester City 2 - 1 Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Burnley
- Bournemouth 1 - 3 Southampton
- Everton 0 - 1 Liverpool
Norway frets over 'very hard' Brexit
Britain lacks experience in international negotiations, according to Norway’s Prime Minister, which means it could complicate its Brexit talks.