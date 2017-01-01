BREAKING NEWS

08:03

Sport

Former captain Ponting joins Australia's interim coaching team
08:00

USA

The in-tray which awaits Antonio Guterres the new Secretary-General of the United Nations
06:54

World news

Pope, in year-end message, urges action on youth unemployment
06:35

Turkey

Foreign nationals among at least 39 shot dead in Istanbul 'terror attack'
06:18

World news

Five dead, around 100 rescued after fire on Indonesia tourist boat
05:30

France

Hollande praises French courage, but warns the 'plight of terrorism' remains
04:13

World news

North Korea's Kim says close to test launch of ICBM
03:15

World news

Western Europe rings in 2017
02:14

World news

Trump leaves open possible Taiwan meet, questions Russia hacking
01:45

Business

SK Innovation to invest up to $2.5 billion in 2017 to boost growth

13 dec - 14 dec 17 dec - 19 dec 26 dec - 28 dec 30 dec - 31 dec
  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 2 - 2 Everton
  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester City
  • Burnley 4 - 1 Sunderland
  • Chelsea 4 - 2 Stoke City
  • Leicester City 1 - 0 West Ham United
  • Manchester United 2 - 1 Middlesbrough
  • Southampton 1 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
  • Swansea City 0 - 3 Bournemouth
  • Barclays premier league
  • Hull City 0 - 3 Manchester City
  • Arsenal 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • Chelsea 3 - 0 Bournemouth
  • Leicester City 0 - 2 Everton
  • Manchester United 3 - 1 Sunderland
  • Swansea City 1 - 4 West Ham United
  • Watford 1 - 1 Crystal Palace
  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 4 - 1 Stoke City
  • Barclays premier league
  • Southampton 1 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Barclays premier league
  • West Bromwich Albion 0 - 2 Manchester United
  • Middlesbrough 3 - 0 Swansea City
  • Stoke City 2 - 2 Leicester City
  • Sunderland 1 - 0 Watford
  • West Ham United 1 - 0 Hull City
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Chelsea
  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Bournemouth 1 - 3 Southampton
  • Barclays premier league
  • Everton 0 - 1 Liverpool
  • Barclays premier league
  • Bournemouth 1 - 0 Leicester City
  • Everton 2 - 1 Arsenal
  • Barclays premier league
  • Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Manchester United
  • Manchester City 2 - 0 Watford
  • Stoke City 0 - 0 Southampton
  • Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0 Hull City
  • West Bromwich Albion 3 - 1 Swansea City
  • Middlesbrough 0 - 3 Liverpool
  • Sunderland 0 - 1 Chelsea
  • West Ham United 1 - 0 Burnley
