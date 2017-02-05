BREAKING NEWS

21:23

Sport

England's Kruis to miss rest of Six Nations, needs knee surgery
21:21

Sport

Aboubakar nets later winner as Cameroon lift Nations Cup
21:18

World news

At least 13 killed, over 30 injured in Honduras bus crash
20:28

Sport

United's flexibility serving them well in top-four race
19:57

World news

U.S. coalition jets bomb Islamic State-held town near Euphrates Dam
19:50

Sport

Leicester will go down if we don't improve quickly - Schmeichel
19:36

Sport

Patient Eintracht back in third with 2-0 win over Darmstadt
19:34

World news

Bulgaria’s Socialists, preparing for general election, promise to boost economy
19:15

France

French election campaigns heating up
18:15

Business

Germany's Gabriel - give Italy, France, Portugal time to cut deficits

Business

Sport

14 jan - 15 jan 21 jan - 22 jan 31 jan - 01 feb 04 feb - 05 feb

  • SATURDAY 04 FEB 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 4 Sunderland
  • Everton 6 - 3 Bournemouth
  • Hull City 2 - 0 Liverpool
  • Southampton 1 - 3 West Ham United
  • Watford 2 - 1 Burnley
  • West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Stoke City
  • Chelsea 3 - 1 Arsenal

  • SUNDAY 05 FEB 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Leicester City 0 - 3 Manchester United
  • Manchester City 2 - 1 Swansea City

  • TUESDAY 31 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
  • Arsenal 1 - 2 Watford
  • Bournemouth 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Leicester City
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 1 West Bromwich Albion
  • Sunderland 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Swansea City 2 - 1 Southampton

  • WEDNESDAY 01 FEB 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 0 - 0 Hull City
  • Stoke City 1 - 1 Everton
  • West Ham United 0 - 4 Manchester City

  • SATURDAY 21 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester City 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bournemouth 2 - 2 Watford
  • Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Everton
  • Middlesbrough 1 - 3 West Ham United
  • Stoke City 1 - 1 Manchester United
  • West Bromwich Albion 2 - 0 Sunderland
  • Liverpool 2 - 3 Swansea City

  • SUNDAY 22 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Chelsea 2 - 0 Hull City
  • Arsenal 2 - 1 Burnley
  • Southampton 3 - 0 Leicester City

  • SATURDAY 14 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Leicester City 0 - 3 Chelsea
  • Burnley 1 - 0 Southampton
  • Hull City 3 - 1 Bournemouth
  • Sunderland 1 - 3 Stoke City
  • Swansea City 0 - 4 Arsenal
  • Watford 0 - 0 Middlesbrough
  • West Ham United 3 - 0 Crystal Palace
  • Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion

  • SUNDAY 15 JAN 2017

  • Barclays premier league
  • Manchester United 1 - 1 Liverpool
  • Everton 4 - 0 Manchester City
Top videos

European Affairs

Lifestyle

Knowledge

