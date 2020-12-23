Agreement on post-Brexit trade deal expected on Wednesday — EU sources

Britain and the European Union are expected to conclude a deal on a future trade relationship by the end of Wednesday.

European sources have told Euronews that talks are "in the end phase" and an agreement is expected within hours.

The two sides began the week with significant differences over the issues of fishing rights, fair competition rules and the question of enforcing a new deal.

Negotiations were primarily led by the EU's Michel Barnier and Britain's David Frost.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, are understood to have taken direct charge of certain policy areas as the prospect of a deal drew closer.

If a deal is agreed, it would need to be ratified by Britain's parliament, the European Parliament and by all 27 EU member states.

That process will run well into the New Year, although the UK is understood to be preparing to recall MPs from their Christmas break to approve the trade deal.

There was no immediate comment from the UK government on the reports of an agreement.

