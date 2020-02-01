In pictures: Brexit sparks delight, despair and dissent

After more than three and a half years of a drawn-out divorce procedure, the UK and EU were officially divorced on January 31.

The day was an occasion of celebration for some and anguish for others. We take a look at how the past 24 hours unfolded.

In the heart of the EU, Brussels, supporters on both sides of the Brexit divide made their allegiance clear.

Tim Williams, from the U.K., waves the EU and Welsh flags in front of European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Olivier Matthys OLIVIER MATTHYS

British MEP Jonathan Bullock holds an Union flag as he leaves the EU parliament in Brussels on Jan 31, 2020. AP Photo/Francisco Seco Alberto Pezzali

In London, pro- and anti-Brexit gatherings were also organised.

A anti-Brexit demonstrator spreads his wings during a gathering near Downing Street in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali Alberto Pezzali

Brexit supporters celebrate during a rally in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage shakes hands with his supporters in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Gatherings and vigils were also held across the United Kingdom.

Elisa (L) and Katie Saemann, five and seven respectively, attend a rally by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Scott Heppell SCOTT HEPPELL

Protesters from the campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit take part in a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border, Ireland, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

A projection appears on a cliff in Ramsgate, southern England, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Celebrations and commiserations were also marked elsewhere in Europe.

A man walks down stairs on which a Union Jack has been painted at the British territory of Gibraltar, Friday Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Javier Fergo Javier Fergo

British living in France attend a pro-EU gathering in a pub closed to the British Embassy in Paris, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. AP Photo/Francois Mori

Participants in a flash mob sing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 on the occasion of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP Christoph Soeder

Shortly after midnight on the Old Continent, the three Union Jacks flying in in EU institutions in Brussels were taken down.