In pictures: Brexit sparks delight, despair and dissent

By Euronews
Brexit supporters celebrate during a rally outside Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland as Britain left the European Union on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
AP Photo/Peter Morrison
After more than three and a half years of a drawn-out divorce procedure, the UK and EU were officially divorced on January 31.

The day was an occasion of celebration for some and anguish for others. We take a look at how the past 24 hours unfolded.

In the heart of the EU, Brussels, supporters on both sides of the Brexit divide made their allegiance clear.

AP Photo/Olivier Matthys
Tim Williams, from the U.K., waves the EU and Welsh flags in front of European Parliament in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Olivier MatthysOLIVIER MATTHYS
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
British MEP Jonathan Bullock holds an Union flag as he leaves the EU parliament in Brussels on Jan 31, 2020.AP Photo/Francisco SecoAlberto Pezzali

In London, pro- and anti-Brexit gatherings were also organised.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
A anti-Brexit demonstrator spreads his wings during a gathering near Downing Street in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Alberto PezzaliAlberto Pezzali
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Brexit supporters celebrate during a rally in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Frank Augstein
AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage shakes hands with his supporters in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Gatherings and vigils were also held across the United Kingdom.

AP Photo/Scott Heppell
Elisa (L) and Katie Saemann, five and seven respectively, attend a rally by anti-Brexit protesters outside the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Scott HeppellSCOTT HEPPELL
AP Photo/Peter Morrison
Protesters from the campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit take part in a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border, Ireland, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Peter Morrison
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
A projection appears on a cliff in Ramsgate, southern England, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Celebrations and commiserations were also marked elsewhere in Europe.

AP Photo/Javier Fergo
A man walks down stairs on which a Union Jack has been painted at the British territory of Gibraltar, Friday Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Javier FergoJavier Fergo
AP Photo/Francois Mori
British living in France attend a pro-EU gathering in a pub closed to the British Embassy in Paris, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.AP Photo/Francois Mori
Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP
Participants in a flash mob sing in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 on the occasion of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.Christoph Soeder/dpa via APChristoph Soeder

Shortly after midnight on the Old Continent, the three Union Jacks flying in in EU institutions in Brussels were taken down.

Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP
A member of protocol removes the Union flag from the atrium of the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via APOLIVIER HOSLET
