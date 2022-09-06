English
Debates and Opinion
Europe News
This will impact your life
Europe Decoded
my europe Series
Europe News
EU energy ministers move closer to price cap on all gas imports
state of the union
Europe's week: Energy woes continue and Queen Elizabeth II dies
Europe News
Solar power set to relieve thousands of Belgian low-income households
Europe News
'She left a void': Tributes to Queen placed outside Buckingham Palace
The Cube
Putin says nearly all Ukraine's grain has gone to the EU. Is he right?
Europe Decoded
Explained: What EU ministers coud agree on to cut electricity prices
UNCOVERING EUROPE - looking beyond the headlines to find the real European stories
How much do you really know about other European countries? We delve beneath the surface to find the stories that matter.
Uncovering Europe
Soaring energy prices: How does the UK compare with Europe?
Uncovering Europe
'If I want a shower, I boil a kettle': Spain strife over soaring bills
Uncovering Europe
Will Spain's commoner queen help to save the monarchy?
Europe News
Energy ministers discuss savings and caps to curb power prices
Europe News
'Wave of poverty' expected to hit Brussels in winter, says expert
Europe Decoded
Energy crisis: Six things you need to know about the EU's gas storage
EUROPE DECODED
Europe Decoded
Europe's energy crisis: How will EU ministers address rising prices?
Europe Decoded
Russia has turned off Nord Stream 1. Here's what it means for the EU.
Europe Decoded
Video: Why Lithuania didn't join the tributes to Mikhail Gorbachev
Euronews Witness
euronews WITNESS
Feeling the heat: the cost of Italy's worst drought in decades
euronews WITNESS
Fractured state: why old tensions die hard in Bosnia and Herzegovina?
euronews WITNESS
New routes: how is Ukraine getting its grain out?
The Global Conversation
the global conversation
Young people should get in touch with young migrants, says IOM chief
the global conversation
The only path to peace is victory, says Ukraine's Tymoshenko
the global conversation
Global Conversation: Andriy Shevchenko on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
This will impact your life
This will impact your life
Cost of living crisis: What energy prices does the EU want to cap?
This will impact your life
What are Schengen visas? What benefits do they offer for travellers?
This will impact your life
Global food prices 'declined significantly' in July, says UN agency
Debates and Opinion
Uncovering Europe
How does the UK's Erasmus replacement work and has it been a success?
European Debates
Here are the key takeaways from our cost of living crisis debate
European Debates
Debate: How Europe’s cost of living crisis affects you
Debates and Opinion
Europe must unite to save its cultural heritage | View
Putin says nearly all Ukraine's grain has gone to the EU. Is he right?
EU energy ministers move closer to price cap on all gas imports
Soaring energy prices: How does the UK compare with Europe?
Solar power set to relieve thousands of Belgian low-income households
ECB announces largest interest rate hike in bid to fight inflation
Europe News
How is Europe reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
Europe News
ECB announces largest interest rate hike in bid to fight inflation
Europe News
Von der Leyen unveils five proposals to curb rising energy prices
Europe News
COVID-19 vaccine campaigns could be faster, industry says
My Europe Series
Mass attacks and victim support: how has France changed since 2015?
This 'Re-cereal' initiative is trying to bring back traditional cereal crops to Europe
Europe's energy future: the plan to cut Russian fossil fuels and speed up the green transition
Europe's week: Energy woes continue and Queen Elizabeth II dies
Uncovering Europe
UK small business owners 'worn out' amid cost of living crisis
A cost of living crisis coupled with energy price inflation and a lack of adequate government support threatens the survival of small businesses.
06/09/2022
Europe News
Brussels sets out plans to restrict visas for Russian nationals
The proposed guidelines by Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson come less than a week after EU foreign ministers backed the motion at an informal meeting in Prague.
06/09/2022
Europe News
Germany to keep 2 nuclear plants on standby in case of energy shortage
Germany will two nuclear power plants online in case of an energy shortage despite its previous plan to phase out the energy source.
06/09/2022
The Cube
'Inauthentic' anti-Ukraine hashtags are trending in Poland - report
A study has found the hashtag #StopUkrainisationOfPoland does not represent widespread ill-feeling.
06/09/2022
Europe News
Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use
“The best energy is that which we don’t consume,” the French leader said at a news conference.
06/09/2022
Europe News
Ukrainian PM urges EU to stand firm against Russia
Denys Shmyhal was in Brussels on Monday for the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.
05/09/2022
Europe News
'It took so long': Leaders criticise late EU action on energy crisis
Market intervention "should have been done earlier, and it's a shame that it took so long," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
05/09/2022
Europe News
Liz Truss: EU stress Ukraine cooperation but Brexit still looms
Brussels said it hoped for "new beginnings" but made clear its position on Brexit "has not changed one iota."
05/09/2022
Uncovering Europe
What are the arguments for and against an EU visa ban for Russians?
There are many arguments for and against banning or restricting EU visitor visas for Russians. Euronews spoke to three experts to find out more.
05/09/2022
Uncovering Europe
How Gorbachev’s dream of liberal, European Russia failed
The death of the eighth and final president of the Soviet Union has sparked debates that are particularly relevant now when Russia is involved in the invasion of its western neighbour.
03/09/2022
The Cube
Gridlock as hackers order hundreds of taxis to same place in Moscow
Some social media users have described it as "like a film scene".
02/09/2022
Europe News
Europe's week: Energy crisis dominates Brussels and Gorbachev dies
What drove the week in Brussels? Here's our breakdown of the top stories.
02/09/2022
Europe News
Europeans worry cost of living crisis will cause social unrest: survey
Conducted by pollster YouGov for the non-profit organisation More in Common, the survey showed that cost of living has become the most important issue for people in France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom.
02/09/2022
Europe News
Brussels mulls price cap on renewables and nuclear power to curb bills
The exceptional measure should be accompanied by an EU-wide plan to reduce electricity consumption.
02/09/2022
Uncovering Europe
How tensions over the Ukraine war are flaring up in Germany
Ukrainians and Russian speakers both say they have suffered threats and violence since the war began six months ago.
02/09/2022
The Cube
First major covert pro-US propaganda campaign removed by tech giants
According to a report, Twitter and Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) have removed dozens of accounts used to promote US interests abroad.
01/09/2022
Europe News
MEPs' joint letter calls on Serbia to revoke EuroPride cancellation
The European 145 lawmakers signing the statement said that "awarding EuroPride to Belgrade was and remains the right decision."
01/09/2022
Europe News
Poland to demand €1.3 trillion from Germany in WWII reparations
Poland's top politician said the government would seek €1.3 trillion from Germany in WWII reparations after the release of a report on the cost to the country of Nazi German occupation.
01/09/2022
Europe News
Spain to cut VAT on gas to help with soaring prices
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the measure will come into force from October until December but could be extended.
01/09/2022
Europe News
Pakistan ambassador to EU calls for international help with floods
Asad Majeed Khan added that the situation now is just the 'tip of the iceberg' in an interview with Euronews.
31/08/2022