The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier is giving an update on the latest post-Brexit talks with the UK, at the end of the second round of talks on the future relationship.

Discussions resumed this week by videoconference after a six-week standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michel Barnier

Despite the health and economic crisis, attention must focus on the post-Brexit ties, which must be sorted before the transition period ends on December 31. This keeps many arrangements intact from the UK's time as an EU member state.

But these will abruptly change unless a new agreement is in place.

The UK government insists it will not seek an extension of the transition period, even though energies on both sides have been completely sidetracked by the battle against COVID-19.

But many voices are calling on the British to prolong the process, given the tight deadline. A decision on extension must be taken by the end of June, according to the terms of the divorce deal.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31.