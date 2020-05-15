Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

brussels bureau

Barnier on EU-UK talks: are we heading towards another extension?

Comments
By Euronews
EU Brexit
EU Brexit   -   Copyright  Olivier Matthys/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Text size Aa Aa

The EU-UK trade talks were never going to be plain sailing, but then came COVID-19, with both chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson being personally affected.

In the meantime, a June deadline for significant progress is looming, and key arguments remain unresolved. Questions remain over fishing rights, how closely the UK will stick to EU regulations and allowing a role for the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice.

After another round of talks this week, Michel Barnier will brief the press on the state of play.

Watch live in the player above from 13.00 CEST.