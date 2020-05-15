Barnier on EU-UK talks: are we heading towards another extension?

The EU-UK trade talks were never going to be plain sailing, but then came COVID-19, with both chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson being personally affected.

In the meantime, a June deadline for significant progress is looming, and key arguments remain unresolved. Questions remain over fishing rights, how closely the UK will stick to EU regulations and allowing a role for the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice.

After another round of talks this week, Michel Barnier will brief the press on the state of play.

Watch live in the player above from 13.00 CEST.