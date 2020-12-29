EU and UK leaders to sign post-Brexit trade deal on Wednesday morning

The long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal will be signed at 9.30 CET on Wednesday (December 29).

Officially called the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, it has taken months of negotiation to agree.

It will be signed by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on behalf of the European Union, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will sign for the UK.

European leaders welcomed the deal, describing it either as a moment of "historical importance", an "important milestone", or a "major step forward".

But most have also reiterated warnings that despite the deal, changes to the current relationship will come into force on January 1.

The signing of the deal on Wednesday comes ahead of British MPs and MEPs holding votes on whether to ratify the agreement.