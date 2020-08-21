Watch live: Brussels' Barnier gives update on Brexit negotiations

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is to give an update on the latest round of talks with the United Kingdom.

Barnier's briefing at 11:00 CET will be streamed lived in the video player above.

The latest round of formal discussions, which started on August 17, included round-tables on fishing rights and post-Brexit competition — two of the thorniest issues between the two sides.

Also on the agenda were law enforcement and judicial cooperation, trade in goods and services, transport and the UK's future participation in EU programmes.

Both Brussels and London have previously indicated they want a deal to be reached before October so that it can be approved by parliaments before the transition period expires on December 31.

David Frost, Britain's Brexit sherpa, said at the end of the July round of negotiations that the UK was hopeful a deal could be reached in September.

"The EU has listened to the UK on some of the issues most important to us, notably on the role of the Court of Justice, and we welcome this more pragmatic. Similarly, we have heard the EU's concerns about a complex Switzerland-style set of agreements and we are ready to consider simpler structures, provided satisfactory terms can be found for disputed settlement and governance," he said then.

"But considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas, that is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries," he added.

Brussels wants guarantees that the UK will not undercut EU businesses by weakening rules and standards, especially around workers' rights and the environment.

Frost also reiterated the UK's preference for a Canada-style agreement which removes tariffs and does not oblige close adherence to EU rules. Barnier had previously said such a deal would be difficult due to the UK's geographical proximity.

If a deal is not found and approved before the end of the transition period, World Trade Organization (WTO) rules will apply which means most goods and services traded between the two sides will be subject to tariffs.

The EU has warned businesses that even if a deal is reached before the end of the year, the UK's withdrawal from the bloc, single market and Customs Union, "will inevitably create barriers and cross-border exchanges that do not exist today".

"There will be broad and far-reaching consequences for public administration, businesses and citizens as of 1 January 2021. regardless of the outcome of the negotiations," it added.