Women's World Cup 2019 calendar: your guide to teams and times

Get your football-watching organised with this handy guide of which teams are playing and when.

All times in CET.

Group stage

Friday, June 7

Group A: France vs South Korea (21H)

Saturday, June 8

Group B: Germany vs China (15H)

Group B: Spain vs South Africa (18H)

Group A: Norway vs Nigeria (21H)

Sunday, June 9

Group C: Australia vs Italy (13H)

Group C: Brazil vs Jamaica (15:30H)

Group D: England vs Scotland (18H)

Monday, June 10

Group D: Argentina vs Japan (18H)

Group E: Canada vs Cameroon (21H)

Tuesday, June 11

Group E: New Zealand vs Netherlands (15H)

Group F: Chile vs Sweden (18H)

Group F: USA vs Thailand (21H)

Wednesday, June 12

Group A: Nigeria vs South Korea (15H)

Group B: Germany vs Spain (18H)

Group A: France vs Norway (21H)

Thursday, June 13

Group C: Australia vs Brazil (18H)

Group B: South Africa vs China (21H)

Friday, June 14

Group D: Japan vs Scotland (15H)

Group C: Jamaica vs Italy (18H)

Group D: England vs Argentina (21H)

Saturday, June 15

Group E: Netherlands vs Cameroon (15H)

Group E: Canada vs New Zealand (21H)

Sunday, June 16

Group F: Sweden vs Thailand (15H)

Group F: USA vs Chile (18H)

Monday, June 17

Group B: China vs Spain (18H)

Group B: South Africa vs Germany (18H)

Group A: Nigeria vs France (21H)

Group A: South Korea vs Norway (21H)

Tuesday, June 18

Group C: Jamaica vs Australia (21H)

Group C: Italy vs Brazil (21H)

Wednesday, June 19

Group D: Japan vs England (21H)

Group D: Scotland vs Argentina (21H)

Thursday, June 20

Group E: Cameroon vs New Zealand (18H)

Group E: Netherlands vs Canada (18H)

Group F: Sweden vs USA (21H)

Group F: Thailand vs Chile (21H)

The top two in each group automatically go through to the round of 16 and the four third-placed teams with the most points will also advance to the knockout phase.

Round of 16

June 22

Match 38: Winner of group B vs third in group A, C or D (17:30H)

Match 37: Second in group A vs second in group C (21H)

June 23

Match 39: Winner of group D vs third in group B, E or F (17H30)

Match 40: Winner of group A vs third in group C, D or E (21H)

June 24

Match 41: Second in group B vs winner of group F (18H)

Match 42: Second in group F vs second in group E (21H)

June 25

Match 43: Winner of group C vs third in group A, B, or F (18H)

Match 44: Winner of group E vs second in group D (21H)

Quarter-finals

June 27

Match 45: Winner of match 37 (W37) vs W39 (21H)

June 28

Match 46: W40 vs W41 (21H)

June 29

Match 47: W43 vs W44 (15H)

Match 48: W38 vs W42 (18H30)

Semi-finals

July 2

Match 49: W45 vs W46 (21H)

July 3

Match 50: W47 vs W48 (21H)

Match for third place

July 6

Runner Up 49 vs Runner Up 50 (17H)

Final

July 7