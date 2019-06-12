What are biggest defeats in World Cup history after US thrash Thailand 13-0?

After the USA stormed to a 13-0 victory against Thailand in the Women's World Cup 2019 on Tuesday, we take a look at history's most crushing defeats in international competitions.

Germany - Argentina: 11-0 (Women's World Cup 2007)

While the US women's team now holds the title for the biggest win in a world cup tournament, Germany's triumph against Argentina in the noughties comes in a close second.

Although, it might not be considered surprising, given that two-time winners Germany went on to become champions that year and Argentina secured their first ever Women’s World Cup point after holding Japan to a 0-0 draw on Monday.

Germany - Ivory Coast: 10-0 (Women's World Cup 2015)

Germany also claim the third position in the women's World Cup ranking for their 10-0 victory over the Ivory Coast in the last competition.

In this ferocious performance, the Germans were 5-0 up inside 35 minutes.

"We had judged them to be better than they were today," German coach Silvia Neid said.

Other thrashings inflicted by Switzerland against Ecuador in 2015 (10-1), Sweden against Japan in 1991 (8-0), and Norway against Nigeria in 1995 (8-0) complete the leaderboard of crushing defeats in Women's World Cup matches.

Hungary – El Salvador: 10-1 (Men's World Cup 1982)

The biggest ever loss in a men's World Cup competition was by El Salvador at the hands of Hungary in Espana '82.

The second game to be played in Group 3, the record-breaking match took place at Nuevo Estadio in Elche, Spain, on June 15.

Yugoslavia – Zaïre: 9-0 (Men's World Cup 1974)

Hosted in West Germany (including West Berlin), the 1974 FIFA World Cup was won by the home nation.

Zaïre's 9-0 defeat at the hands of Yugoslavia was the first time the former made an appearance at the final stage of the competition along with Australia, East Germany and Haiti.

In mitigation, Zaire were down to ten men after the 23rd minute.

East Germany made their only appearance before Germany was reunified in 1990.

Hungary - South Korea: 9-0 (Men's World Cup 1954)

Hungary's men's team also thrashed South Korea with a final score of 9-0 in the 1954 men's competition.

Germany – Saudi Arabia: 8-0 (Men's World Cup 2002)

The third-highest score in Men's World Cup history goes to Germany, who destroyed Saudi Arabia in the early noughties

Commentators at the time said Germany were playing "local park-standard players", while Saudi were "absolutely clueless".

Germany - Brazil: 7-1 (Men's World Cup 2014)

Alarming scorelines like these hardly ever occur between real football heavyweights, but there is a notable exception.

Arguably one of the most memorable matches in recent World Cup history was Germany's glorious 7-1 victory over Brazil, who were hosting the tournament, in 2014.

Pictures of distraught fans crying surfaced after the match, as Brazil came to terms with the extent of the defeat.

A Brazilian fan cries as his team loses to Germany in the 2014 Men's World Cup final. Anadolu Agency

What about the biggest losses ever?

While the standard in international competitions means scores rarely tip the 10 goal mark, in national competitions and qualifying stages, it's a different story.

Here are the biggest ever defeats in football history:

AS Adema 149-0 Stade Olympique L'Emyrne in 2002

This absurd blowout victory concerning two teams from Madagascar was actually the result of losing side Stade Olympique l'Emyrne staging a protest, which led to the 149-0 scoreline.

2. Arbroath 36-0 Bon Accord in 1885

3. Dundee Harp 35-0 Aberdeen Rovers in 1885

4. Australia 31-0 American Samoa in 2001

5. Tahiti 30-0 Cook Islands in 1971