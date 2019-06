Italy beat Jamaica 5-0 on Friday, securing their place in the round of 16.

Cristiana Girelli's hat-trick and Aurora Galli's brace saw them through, not bad for a team that hasn't played in the World Cup Finals for two decades.

The Azzure had already taken three points from the 2-1 win over Australia.

For their next match, they face Brazil, which will be much more of a test.