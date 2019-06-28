Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Rapinoe double takes US past France into semi-finals

By Reuters  
Football - Women's World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - United States players celebrate after the match against France
Football - Women's World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - United States players celebrate after the match against France -
Copyright
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Megan Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the women's World Cup quarter-finals at the Parc des Princes on Friday to set up a semi-final clash with England.

Rapinoe, who was involved in a spat with US President Donald Trump during the build-up to the game, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a low-struck free-kick from the left that went in untouched through a crowd of players.

After the break, the US survived some intense French pressure but then the 33-year-old Rapinoe added their second goal in the 65th minute with a calm finish after a low cross from the right by Tobin Heath.

France got back in the game with a Wendie Renard header in the 81st and with a 45,00 crowd roaring the hosts forward they piled the pressure on, but the U.S held firm to maintain their record of never missing out on the semi-finals of a World Cup.