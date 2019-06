Australia beat Jamaica 4-1 on Tuesday with all four of their goals struck by forward Sam Kerr.

Kerr, 25, scored two headers in the first half and banged in two more goals after the break. Jamaica's Havan Solaun was able to score a consolation goal in the second half.

Kerr's numerous goals have made her the tournament's joint-top scorer with five goals alongside the US' Alex Morgan.

Australia finished second in Group C behind Italy and ahead of Brazil. The Matildas now face Norway on Sunday.