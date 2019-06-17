Sweden secured their place in the knockout stage after beating Thailand 5-1

Sweden qualified for the knockout stage after beating Thailand 5-1 on Sunday. After a record defeat against the United States where they lost 13-0, Thailand are likely to be eliminated.

Even though the Thais started off the game with a far more competitive approach, they could match Sweden's more advanced technique as the team opened the scoring after six minuted with Linda Sembrant's header.

Thailand got their only goal so far in the second half when captain Kanjana Sung-Ngoen scored, sending their small section of fans wild.