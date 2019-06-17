Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Scotland might see their world cup dreams cut short after upsetting loss against Japan

After their first loss against England, Scotland suffered another upsetting defeat against Japan on Friday after Mana Iwabuchi's goal and Yuika Sugasawa's penalty in the first half.

Scotland had two penalty opportunities — for a foul on Erin Cuthbert and a handball by Risa Shimizu — turned down by VAR.

The defeat left Scotland at the bottom of the group but they could still achieve third place in the group by beating Argentina, which may yet be enough to see them go through to the knockout stages.