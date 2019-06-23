Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

France

Henry sends struggling France into World Cup quarter-finals

 Comments
By Reuters  
Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - France v Brazil
Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - France v Brazil -
Copyright
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Text size Aa Aa

France captain Amandine Henry came to the rescue as the hosts scraped into the women's World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win against Brazil after extra time, setting up a likely clash with holders the United States on Sunday.

Henry found the back of the net in the 107th minute of a tense game at the Stade Oceane after Thaisa had cancelled out Valerie Gauvin's second-half opener.

Les Bleues struggled to make their early domination count due to the lack of a killer instinct that prevented them wrapping up victory inside 90 minutes.

The US take on Spain in Reims on Monday.