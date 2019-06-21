Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Cameroon beat New Zealand 2-1 with injury time goal

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scored two goals, including an injury-time winner, against New Zealand beating them 2-1 to reach the knockout phase.

The game suddenly turned interesting when Nchout scored a goal in the 57th minute, and Cameroon held the lead until defender Awona scored an own goal.

However, Nchout was able to come back again and score a second goal with the last kick of the game during stoppage time.

Cameroon finished with three points and went through after scoring more goals than Chile.

Next up, Cameroon will face England on Sunday.