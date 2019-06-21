Cameroon beat New Zealand 2-1 with injury time goal

Cameroon's Ajara Nchout scored two goals, including an injury-time winner, against New Zealand beating them 2-1 to reach the knockout phase.

The game suddenly turned interesting when Nchout scored a goal in the 57th minute, and Cameroon held the lead until defender Awona scored an own goal.

However, Nchout was able to come back again and score a second goal with the last kick of the game during stoppage time.

Cameroon finished with three points and went through after scoring more goals than Chile.

Next up, Cameroon will face England on Sunday.