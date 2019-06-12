Choir belts out powerful rendition of French feminist anthem at Sweden-Chile game

Fans attending the Sweden-Chile FIFA Women’s World Cup game at the Roazhon Park in Rennes were treated to a roaring rendition of the French feminist anthem "Stand up women" (Debout les femmes) on Tuesday.
A video tweeted by the Menilmontant Football Club shows the Compagnie Dicila choir lead the crowd in singing the 1970's feminist song.
According to French media reports, the initiative came from Rennes' mayor's office who contacted the local choir group to lead the chant.
The association got 600 volunteers together to sing during the game.
The 1971 feminist anthem was created by Monique Wittig — a French author and feminist who co-founded the Women's Liberation Movement (MLF).
The song denounces the fate of "enslaved and humiliated" women.
Sweden beat Chile 2-0 in the Group F game.
Here are the full lyrics of the song:
We that have no past, women
We that have no history
Since the dawn of time, women
We are the black continent
Stand up enslaved women
Let's break our shackles
Stand up, stand up, stand up!
Enslaved, humiliated, women
Bought, sold, violated,
In all homes, women
Outside the world relegated
Stand up enslaved women
Let's break our shackles
stand up, stand up, stand up!
Alone in our misfortune, women
Each other ignored
They divided us, women
And separated us from our sisters
Stand up enslaved women
Let's break our shackles
Let's recognise ourselves, women
Let's talk together, let's look at ourselves
Together, they oppress us, women
Together, let's revolt!
Stand up enslaved women
Let's break our shackles
Avante, haïfou, stand up
The time of anger, women
Our time has come
Let's get to know our strength, women
Let's discover thousands of them!
Stand up enslaved women
Let's break our shackles
Stand up enslaved women
Let's break our shackles
Stand up, stand up, stand up!
Stand up, stand up, stand up!