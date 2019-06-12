Choir belts out powerful rendition of French feminist anthem at Sweden-Chile game

Fans attending the Sweden-Chile FIFA Women’s World Cup game at the Roazhon Park in Rennes were treated to a roaring rendition of the French feminist anthem "Stand up women" (Debout les femmes) on Tuesday.

A video tweeted by the Menilmontant Football Club shows the Compagnie Dicila choir lead the crowd in singing the 1970's feminist song.

According to French media reports, the initiative came from Rennes' mayor's office who contacted the local choir group to lead the chant.

The association got 600 volunteers together to sing during the game.

The 1971 feminist anthem was created by Monique Wittig — a French author and feminist who co-founded the Women's Liberation Movement (MLF).

The song denounces the fate of "enslaved and humiliated" women.

Sweden beat Chile 2-0 in the Group F game.

Here are the full lyrics of the song:

We that have no past, women

We that have no history

Since the dawn of time, women

We are the black continent

Stand up enslaved women

Let's break our shackles

Stand up, stand up, stand up!

Enslaved, humiliated, women

Bought, sold, violated,

In all homes, women

Outside the world relegated

Stand up enslaved women

Let's break our shackles

stand up, stand up, stand up!

Alone in our misfortune, women

Each other ignored

They divided us, women

And separated us from our sisters

Stand up enslaved women

Let's break our shackles

Let's recognise ourselves, women

Let's talk together, let's look at ourselves

Together, they oppress us, women

Together, let's revolt!

Stand up enslaved women

Let's break our shackles

Avante, haïfou, stand up

The time of anger, women

Our time has come

Let's get to know our strength, women

Let's discover thousands of them!

Stand up enslaved women

Let's break our shackles

Stand up enslaved women

Let's break our shackles

Stand up, stand up, stand up!

Stand up, stand up, stand up!