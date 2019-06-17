Renard's penalty secures France's place in the round of 16

France made it to the knockout stage with three wins out of three by beating Nigeria 1-0 on Monday. A gutted Nigerian team will have to wait to see if they make it through.

A penalty by Wendy Renard, awarded by VAR, and then retaken after the Nigerian goalkeeper was shown to have moved before the penalty was taken gave France their pass to the round of 16.

After the incident, the Nigerian keeper laid devasted in her goal. Her teammates had to come and help her get up as they now wait to see if three points are enough to see them through to the next stage.