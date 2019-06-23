Germany and Norway advance into last 8 of Women's World Cup

Germany are through to the Women’s World Cup football quarter-finals after a convincing 3-0 win against African champions Nigeria in Grenoble.

The German captain Alexandra Popp scored in the first twenty minutes into the first half, with Sara Däbritz making it two-nil seven minutes later with a penalty.

Lea Schüller wrapped it up eight minutes from time with the third.

Germany will next take on the winner of Monday’s match between Sweden and Canada, giving them a week’s break.

The Germans, who won the tournament in 2003 and 2007, have never failed to reach the quarter-finals. Nigeria were in the knockout phase for the second time, the first since 1999.

A much closer game happened in Nice as Norway finally overcame Australia on penalties after extra time, following the conclusion of the 90 minutes at 1-1.

Norway had led via a 31st minute goal by Isabell Herlovsen and despite consistent attacking play by Australia, the Matildas couldn’t find a breakthrough until seven minutes from time when a corner kick by Elise Kellond-Knight didn’t meet any teammates as probably intended, but ended up curling into the net anyway.

Australia had Alanna Kennedy sent off in extra time and in the ensuing penalty competition, Australia missed two spot-kicks with Norway going on to win 4-1.