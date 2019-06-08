2019 Women's World Cup: Spain's Women come back to beat South Africa

Spain came from behind to win their opening game in Group B against South Africa, courtesy of two penalties.

Thembi Kgatlana gave South Africa a shock lead when she chipped into the net, and could have put them 2-0 up before Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos denied a tame effort.

Jennifer Hermoso equalised from the penalty spot with a cool finish on 69 minutes, before scoring a second penalty via a VAR review by the referee.

Nothando Vilakazi was sent off the field with a second yellow for following through on Lucia Garcia, with replays showing her studs going into the thigh of the Spaniard.

Spain’s poor defending in the first half could have gifted South Africa a second goal, but a route one pass straight down the middle was slotted home by Garcia into an empty net.