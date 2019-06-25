US and Sweden head to the quarter-finals

The United States and Sweden will move on to the quarter-final round of the FIFA Women's World Cup after winning their respective matches on Monday.

The United States won an intense game against Spain that was closer than many expected.

The US received an early lead after Megan Rapinoe successfully scored a penalty kick in the 7th minute of the game. But two minutes later, Spain's Jennifer Hermoso scored an impressive equaliser.

Hermoso's goal was the first one to be conceded by the reigning champions.

A second penalty was awarded to the USA in the 75th minute after a VAR review determined that there was a foul inside the box.

Megan Rapinoe converted her second penalty of the night, sending the US to the quarter-finals.

Critics have said VAR or Video Assistant Referee has been overused by referees during this world cup.

VAR also had a role in Sweden's game versus Canada on Monday.

The game picked up in the second half when Stina Blackstenius scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute.

Canada was awarded a penalty after a VAR review, but it was saved by the Swedish goalkeeper, Hedvig Lindahl, who went on to receive Player of the Match.

VAR was used once again to determine that Sweden would not get a penalty kick, but in the end, it didn't matter.

Sweden will face Germany on Saturday, and the US will face France on Friday in the quarter-final round.

