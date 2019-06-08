2019 Women's World Cup: Norway cruise to 3-0 win over Nigeria

1995 Women’s World Cup winners Norway swept aside Nigeria in a comfortable 3-0 win with three goals in the first half.

No nation has ever scored three goals in the first half of a Women’s World Cup game as much as Norway.

Guro Reiten fired from inside the penalty box, catching Nigeria off guard after they had expected Norway to pump in a long ball. Instead, a short pass made its way to Reiten on 16 mins who fired with a help of a deflection.

Lisa-Marie Utland scored the second with only her fifth touch of the game, rifling her shot through the hands of Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi into the roof of the net with half an hour gone.

Six minutes later, Osinachi Ohale poked the ball into her own net from a cross.

Nigeria went close to pulling one back immediately, but Norway scrambled the ball away.

The game petered out late on, with Norway only having one shot on target in the second half.