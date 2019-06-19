Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

By Euronews 
Scotland out of the women's World Cup after draw with Argentina
Scotland was knocked out of the women's World Cup on Wednesday after Argentina came back from 3-0 down to snatch a 3-3 draw with a last minute re-taken penalty following an intervention from VAR.

Scotland needed a win to have a chance at staying in the competition and looked comfortable set for a win after leading 3-0 during the first 70 minutes with goals from Kim Little, Jennie Beattie and Erin Cuthbert.

But when Bonsegundo's penalty was called by VAR to be retaken because keeper Lee Alexander had moved off her line, their dreams to reach the next stage shattered.