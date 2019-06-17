Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

France

Australia beat Brazil 3-2 despite incredible goal from Marta

 Comments
By Euronews 
Australia beat Brazil 3-2 despite incredible goal from Marta
Copyright
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo
Text size Aa Aa

Australia managed to beat Brazil 3-2 in the women’s World Cup on Thursday despite Marta’s watershed goal.

Marta, 33, became the first player to score at five different World Cups as she put Brazil ahead with a record-extending 16th World Cup goal before Cristiane doubled the lead for the South American country.

However, Australia were able to make a comeback when Caitlin Foord scored at the stroke of halftime before Chloe Logarzo equalised and Monica then headed past her own keeper, with the goal given after a VAR review, to hand Australia all three points.

Brazil and Australia have three points each in Group C as do Italy, who take on Jamaica on Friday after beating the Matildas in their opening match.