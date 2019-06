The Netherlands beat Cameroon 3-1 on Saturday securing their place in the knockout stage.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema became the all-time top scorer for the Netherlands women's team on the day. The 22-year scored two of the three goals, beating the previous record from retired football player Manon Melis.

The Netherlands, who lead Group E after winning back-to-back World Cup games for the first time, will be joined in the round of 16 by Canada.