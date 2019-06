Brazil beat Italy 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to Marta's second-half penalty, sending Brazil into the round of 16 of the women's World Cup.

This was Marta's 17th World Cup goal, putting her ahead of Germany's Miroslav Klose to become the top scorer in the history of both the men's and women's World Cups. She's also the only player to score at five different World Cups.

Despite their loss, Italy topped Group C.