The Netherlands and Sweden battle it out for spot in Women's World Cup final

Sweden and the Netherlands will at 9 pm CEST on Wednesday evening battle it out for a chance to play the United States in the Women's World Cup final.

The Netherlands appears to have the advantage, having won their last three matches against the Swedes, including during the 2017 Euro competition, in which they were triumphant.

But Sweden, who knocked out heavyweights Germany and Canada earlier in the competition, are not to be underestimated. This is also their fourth World Cup semi-final, a tally only beaten by Germany (five), and the United States (8).

The winning side will meet reigning champions the US on Sunday, who secured their spot in the final on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over England's Lionesses.