2019 Women's World Cup: Argentina secure first ever world cup point in 0-0 draw with Japan

Argentina secured their first ever Women’s World Cup point after holding Japan to a 0-0 draw.

In a drab game that will otherwise be forgotten about quickly, Japan’s attack was limited to stringing passes without penetrating the Argentine back four.

Argentina worked hard in the first half with sultry conditions at pitch level, but failed to maintain their high pressing game in the second half.

Japan’s Yui Hasegawa had perhaps the best chance for her side, sweking a shot well wide of Argentine goalkeeper Vanina Correa’s right hand post.

Correa denied Yokoyama on 50 mins, as the Japanese increasingly dominated but reduced to far off shots.

The South Americans will be happier with the result.

Following England’s win yesterday, both sides are 2 points behind the current Group D leaders.

Scotland are bottom of Group D.