Hosts France celebrate winning start to Women’s World Cup

There were celebrations outside the Parc des Princes in Paris after hosts France got off to a winning start in their Women's World Cup campaign with a 4-0 victory over South Korea.

"There were four goals, that doesn’t happen often so, superb," said one young fan.

"The atmosphere was great, we were singing, we were dancing, we were shouting. It was amazing," said another.

"It was magical, 45,000 people in the stadium. Four goals is a dream, South Korea aren’t that great, but we’re proud of our team."

Organisers are hoping the month-long tournament will be a breakthrough event in raising the profile of the women’s game. 24 nations are competing in the finals.

Les Bleues were rarely troubled by a limited South Korea side and took only nine minutes to open the scoring, with Eugenie Le Sommer firing the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Wendie Renard doubled the tally with a downward header in the 35th minute, and the towering defender added another with her head on the stroke of halftime.

France's intensity dropped after the break but the stadium was sent into raptures again five minutes from fulltime when captain Amandine Henry curled a superb shot into the far corner of the net.