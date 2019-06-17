China, Spain advance to final 16 after goalless group clash

Neither Spain nor China managed to gain the upper hand on Monday with their Women's World Cup group stage clash ending on a draw.

Despite the 0-0 score, both teams will advance into the knockout stages — a first for Spain for whom it is only the second participation at the World Cup.

China had few opportunities against a domineering Spanish side but their defensive game and the prowess of goalkeeper Peng Shimeng, who saved nine shots on target, ensured their entry into the final 16 for the fifth time in the team's history.

They are likely to meet the Group C winners — most probably Italy — while Spain could next face the current title holder, the US.