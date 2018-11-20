Brexit Guide: where are we now?

The draft accord drawn up by officials secured the support of Theresa May's cabinet, but prompted a string of resignations in protest. It still needs political backing from:

Despite the Brexit agreement provisionally struck between London and Brussels, many obstacles lie ahead on the path to an orderly UK exit from the EU next March.

British Prime Minister Theresa May secured the approval of her cabinet for the draft deal – but only after a long, “impassioned” debate. In the aftermath, several ministers resigned in protest and some MPs from May's Conservative Party formally challenged her leadership.

The text of the withdrawal agreement – on the terms of the UK’s separation from the EU – runs to 585 pages. It is accompanied by a much shorter declaration on future relations.

The prime minister insists the deal is in the national interest and there is no viable alternative. But politicians across the political spectrum – including from both pro and anti–Brexit wings of the Tory party – have lined up to criticise the text.

Although opposition to the draft deal casts into serious doubt its future passage through the UK parliament, it remains alive and the Brexit process continues.

The deal must also be approved by other EU nations. During the talks the 27 countries were united in their backing for the stance taken by Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator.

However, Spain has warned it will reject the draft withdrawal deal unless there is clarification over Gibraltar, a British territory to which it maintains a claim.

Ireland will want to double-check the Irish border backstop proposals, and other governments – not least EU powerhouses France and Germany – will want to be sure the UK does not gain a competitive advantage from a future backstop customs union. A number of countries have raised questions about access to UK fishing waters.

An EU summit on Sunday

After the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said “decisive progress” had been made towards a deal, the European Union gave the green light for a delayed summit to take place to approve the agreement formally.

European Union leaders will meet on Sunday November 25 aiming to ¨sign off the UK's exit deal from the EU. The British government wanted the summit to be held as soon as possible to allow enough time to get it through parliament at home and pass the necessary Brexit legislation.

Failure to secure a formal UK-EU agreement by December is likely to see the focus shift abruptly to “no deal” preparations, which have already been set in motion.

The UK parliament: Brexit’s ‘Rubik's Cube’

An anti-Brexit banner in London, October 2018 REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Perhaps the biggest hurdle of all is the “meaningful vote” promised to the British parliament on the withdrawal deal and declaration on future relations. Once formal EU approval is secured, this is expected in December.

Safe passage for the agreement in parliament is far from secure, and the various potentially complicated scenarios have been explored here.

Theresa May’s government commands a thin parliamentary majority thanks only to the support of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The DUP has vehemently opposed any idea that might separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, and leading figures reacted negatively to the draft EU deal.

Opposition parties have vowed to vote against it. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said "this is a bad deal which isn't in the interests of the whole country". The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicolas Sturgeon said it was "dead in the water". Liberal Democrats want an “exit from Brexit” and a second referendum.

Tory turmoil

Eurosceptics amid ruling Conservative ranks strongly oppose May’s Brexit plan, with many calling for the UK to leave the EU with no deal. The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory members of parliament has several dozen members, though exactly how many would vote against a deal is uncertain.

Equally, several pro-EU MPs have also vowed to vote against a deal which, in their view, would leave the UK worse off than it had been inside the bloc.

Boris Johnson has called the EU-UK deal "vassal state stuff" REUTERS/Toby Melville

Other factors are likely to come into play over a vote. The government and Labour have clashed over whether further options should be possible, beyond a binary choice between the agreement on the table and no deal. A campaign for another referendum has been growing but the potential choices, timetable, constitutional legality and political desirability of such a move have been called into question.

The prime minister has already begun a fierce campaign to get a deal passed, and it has been suggested that backing from business could provide added momentum.

Finally, individual politicians’ minds may be concentrated by the uncertainty and potential chaos that may result if a deal is voted down – with an eventual scenario turning out to be for them, the worst of all options.

Overall, Theresa May is likely to need the support of a significant number of opposition MPs to get a Brexit agreement through Parliament. While that is an uphill struggle, it has also been said many times that there is no parliamentary majority for “no deal” either.

January deadline and the countdown to March

By the new year, the UK government hopes to be putting forward new legislation to parliament to implement the terms agreed in a withdrawal agreement. Any later risks not allowing enough time ahead of Brexit day on March 29.

If no deal has been reached, January 21 is the date set by UK law for the government to tell parliament how it plans to proceed.

The EU could reopen negotiations, but this would need an extension of Article 50 of the EU Treaty. The alternative would be no deal, and barely two months left for emergency planning.

A deal between the UK and EU must be passed by the European parliament, by a simple majority of votes cast at a full session. It must also be approved by EU government leaders from 20 of the 27 countries, representing 65 percent of the bloc’s population. However, it does not need the approval of national parliaments.

After Brexit day

A successfully ratified deal would pave the way for an orderly UK exit from the European Union, quickly followed by full trade talks between the two sides – which were not allowed while Britain remained a member.

Under the withdrawal terms – and subject to an agreement being ratified – this is also when a 21-month transition period would begin, keeping many existing arrangements in place while allowing for more time to sort out future EU-UK relations.

If no UK-EU trade deal had been agreed by the end of December 2020 – although an extension to this period is possible under the draft accord – the famous backstop would come into force to keep the Irish border open. This would set up a basic UK-wide customs union with the EU, but with Northern Ireland more deeply integrated with the bloc's rules.

This article has been updated to include UK cabinet approval of the draft deal and subsequent developments.