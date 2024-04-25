'Miss AI': World's first beauty contest with computer generated women

Dystopian nigtmare or the future of beauty contests? You be the judge.

The world's first artificial intelligence beauty pageant has been launched by The Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), with a host of AI-generated images and influencers competing for a share of $20,000 (€18,600).

Participants of the Fanvue Miss AI pageant will be judged on three categories:

Their appearance: “the classic aspects of pageantry including their beauty, poise, and their unique answers to a series of questions.”

The use of AI tools: “skill and implementation of AI tools used, including use of prompts and visual detailing around hands and eyes."

Their social media clout: “based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience and utilisation of other platforms such as Instagram”.

How to enter Miss AI Fanvue

Participants need to submit their creations and answer a series of questions including "What would be your one dream to make the world a better place?"

The contestants of the Fanvue Miss AI pageant will be whittled down to a top 10 before the final three are announced at an online awards ceremony next month. The winner will go home with $5,000 (€4,600) cash and an "imagine creator mentorship programme" worth $3,000 (€2,800).

The co-founder, Will Monanage, has said he’s hoping it will become “the Oscars of the AI creator economy.”

"The creator economy is an extremely exciting place to be in right now, and with the help of our platform, there’s been exponential growth in AI creators entering the space, growing their fanbases, and monetising content," added Monanage.

The panel of judges - two human, two AI generated Fanvue

Britain's pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett is part of the panel of judges – one of the two human judges, as the panel includes AI models Emily Pelligrini (who became 'famous' last year after footballers and other celebrities apparently wrote to her believing she was real) and Aitana Lopez, a pink-haired fake Spanish model who earns up to €10,000 a month for her male creator by modelling clothing for brands.

Fawcett said in a recent interview with British outlet the Daily Mail: "As one of the world’s only traditional pageantry historians it’s really exciting to be involved in an awards which feels so futuristic."

"Interestingly, there are so many parallels between real life pageantry contestants and AI creators, and how they engage with their audiences," she added.

Amidst the concerns that AI is threatening job security and artistic professions, this move into the pageant industry just feels like the organizers have come up with the following: “Considering real beauty pageants are criticised for dehumanising women, lets dodge that bullet by having contestants which aren’t human to begin with!”

Bright sparks.

There’s also the fact that a pageant of this nature further exacerbates unrealistic beauty standards through now computer-generated ‘perfection’. And there’s also no Mr AI competition yet, reinforcing once more a misogynistic streak to the gendered beauty norms.

"What would be your one dream to make the world a better place?"

For this toxic-feeling stunt to be a prank.