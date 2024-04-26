A new report shows where has wine production dried up the most in Europe.

Global wine production reached a historic low in 2023 and climate change could be to blame, a new report has revealed.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) says the drink hit its lowest level since 1962. This intergovernmental organisation has 50 member states, representing 75 per cent of the world’s vineyard area.

Experts blame “extreme environmental conditions” including droughts and fires that have been driving the downward trend in production.

Though climate change is not entirely to blame, the OIV says, these conditions are the greatest challenge the industry is facing. Vines are often cultivated in areas around the world that are strongly affected by and incredibly vulnerable to changes in climate.

These conditions have led to a sharp decline, impacting major wine-producing regions across the northern and southern hemispheres. It is even worse than initial estimates made in November, the organisation said this week.

In the EU, wine production declined by 10 per cent in 2023 - the second-lowest recorded volume of wine since the beginning of the century.

Some countries saw a rainy spring cause mildew, flood, damages and losses in vineyards. Others, especially those in southern Europe, suffered from severe ongoing drought.

A winemaker harvests grape of the "Prosecco" variety in Colle Umberto, Italy. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Where in Europe are wine producers suffering the most?

Italy was one of the wine-producing countries that suffered the most with a 23 per cent drop in productivity. Heavy rainfall causing mildew in central and southern regions alongside flood and hail damage led to the smallest production volume since 1950.

Production was down due to climactic conditions in other European wine-producing countries too. Germany saw a 3.8 per cent drop, Hungary 2.1 per cent and Austria 6.5 per cent.

Spain also experienced a notable dip, reaching its lowest production since 1995 - down more than 20 per cent from 2022 and 25.7 per cent lower than the five-year average.

Parts of the country have seen severe ongoing water shortages over the last few years with a drought emergency declared in Catalonia earlier this year.

Experts have warned that regular droughts could become the ‘new normal’ across the Mediterranean by mid-century if we don’t act on climate change immediately.

The drop in production comes alongside news that wine consumption is at its lowest level since 1996 because of price increases from inflation and a sharp drop in wine drinking in China due to economic slowdown.