German-language film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' leads 2023 BAFTA nominations

The 2023 BAFTA nominations are in...
By David Mouriquand

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards nominations are in, and there are some notable diversions from other mainstream awards ceremonies.

Edward Berger’s Netflix drama All Quiet on the Western Front, is this year’s BAFTA frontrunner with a total of 14 nominations.

The hard-hitting adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic 1928 First World War novel, about an idealistic German soldier sent to the trenches, is shortlisted for 14 prizes, including best film, director and adapted screenplay.

The number of nominations ties the German-US-UK co-production (in the German language) with Ang Lee’s 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film with the most nominations not in the English language. For reference, Richard Attenborough’s biopic Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley, still tops the nominations chart with 16 noms in 1981.

The last non-English language film to win the BAFTA for best film was Alfonso Cuarón's Roma in 2019.

The top nominees this year, following All Quiet on the Western Front are the deliriously bonkers and Critic’s Choice Awards-sweepingEverything Everywhere All At Once and the terrific black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical – both tied with 10 noms; the music biopic Elvis with 9; stunning drama Tár featuring Cate Blanchett’s career-best performance with 5; and Aftersun, Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale, The Batman and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande each landing 4. 

Other deviations and notable absences include the snub for Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, which received only one BAFTA nomination for original screenplay; nothing for awards-favourite Olivia Colman (Empire of Light); and no mention of James Cameron or Avatar: The Way of Water.

Such absences are partly due to the new methods BAFTA use to compile nominations, as part of a drive to ensure diversity following the #BaftasSoWhite controversy in 2020.

Indeed, some 120 rule changes were introduced, including gender parity at the long-listing stage and the director longlist was required to have an even split of male and female nominees.

The 76th edition of the BAFTAs will take place on 19 February at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London – not the traditional venue of the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be hosted by actor Richard E Grant.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best film

Outstanding British film

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian and Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
  • Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
  • Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
  • Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
  • Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

Best film not in the English language

Best documentary

Best animated film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Best director

  • Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best original screenplay

  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best adapted screenplay

  • Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
  • Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best actress

Best actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Best supporting actress

Best supporting actor

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best original score

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best casting

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best editing

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best costume design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Amsterdam
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best makeup & hair

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
  • The Whale

Best sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best special visual effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best British short animation

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best British short film

  • The Ballad of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Emma Mackey
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim

