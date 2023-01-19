The British Academy of Film and Television Awards nominations are in, and there are some notable diversions from other mainstream awards ceremonies.

Edward Berger’s Netflix drama All Quiet on the Western Front, is this year’s BAFTA frontrunner with a total of 14 nominations.

The hard-hitting adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic 1928 First World War novel, about an idealistic German soldier sent to the trenches, is shortlisted for 14 prizes, including best film, director and adapted screenplay.

The number of nominations ties the German-US-UK co-production (in the German language) with Ang Lee’s 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film with the most nominations not in the English language. For reference, Richard Attenborough’s biopic Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley, still tops the nominations chart with 16 noms in 1981.

The last non-English language film to win the BAFTA for best film was Alfonso Cuarón's Roma in 2019.

Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

The top nominees this year, following All Quiet on the Western Front are the deliriously bonkers and Critic’s Choice Awards-sweepingEverything Everywhere All At Once and the terrific black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical – both tied with 10 noms; the music biopic Elvis with 9; stunning drama Tár featuring Cate Blanchett’s career-best performance with 5; and Aftersun, Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale, The Batman and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande each landing 4.

Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss in Tár

Other deviations and notable absences include the snub for Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, which received only one BAFTA nomination for original screenplay; nothing for awards-favourite Olivia Colman (Empire of Light); and no mention of James Cameron or Avatar: The Way of Water.

Such absences are partly due to the new methods BAFTA use to compile nominations, as part of a drive to ensure diversity following the #BaftasSoWhite controversy in 2020.

Indeed, some 120 rule changes were introduced, including gender parity at the long-listing stage and the director longlist was required to have an even split of male and female nominees.

The 76th edition of the BAFTAs will take place on 19 February at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London – not the traditional venue of the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be hosted by actor Richard E Grant.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best film

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

Best film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best original screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best adapted screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best actress

Best actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best original score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best makeup & hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Best sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best British short animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best British short film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)