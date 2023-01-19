The British Academy of Film and Television Awards nominations are in, and there are some notable diversions from other mainstream awards ceremonies.
Edward Berger’s Netflix drama All Quiet on the Western Front, is this year’s BAFTA frontrunner with a total of 14 nominations.
The hard-hitting adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic 1928 First World War novel, about an idealistic German soldier sent to the trenches, is shortlisted for 14 prizes, including best film, director and adapted screenplay.
The number of nominations ties the German-US-UK co-production (in the German language) with Ang Lee’s 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film with the most nominations not in the English language. For reference, Richard Attenborough’s biopic Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley, still tops the nominations chart with 16 noms in 1981.
The last non-English language film to win the BAFTA for best film was Alfonso Cuarón's Roma in 2019.
Check out Euronews Culture’s interview with All Quiet on the Western Front star Daniel Brühl.
The top nominees this year, following All Quiet on the Western Front are the deliriously bonkers and Critic’s Choice Awards-sweepingEverything Everywhere All At Once and the terrific black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical – both tied with 10 noms; the music biopic Elvis with 9; stunning drama Tár featuring Cate Blanchett’s career-best performance with 5; and Aftersun, Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale, The Batman and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande each landing 4.
Other deviations and notable absences include the snub for Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, which received only one BAFTA nomination for original screenplay; nothing for awards-favourite Olivia Colman (Empire of Light); and no mention of James Cameron or Avatar: The Way of Water.
Such absences are partly due to the new methods BAFTA use to compile nominations, as part of a drive to ensure diversity following the #BaftasSoWhite controversy in 2020.
Indeed, some 120 rule changes were introduced, including gender parity at the long-listing stage and the director longlist was required to have an even split of male and female nominees.
The 76th edition of the BAFTAs will take place on 19 February at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London – not the traditional venue of the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be hosted by actor Richard E Grant.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best film
Outstanding British film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
- Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
- Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
- Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)
Best film not in the English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Best documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Best animated film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best director
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best original screenplay
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best adapted screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best original score
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best costume design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best makeup & hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- The Whale
Best sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best special visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best British short animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain Is Waiting
Best British short film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim