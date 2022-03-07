The world watched in horror at the end of February as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine after weeks of threatening rhetoric.

But as western leaders scrambled to respond with economic sanctions an unexpected new front opened up, when the cultural sector joined the geopolitical fray.

Art, music and sport have long been areas where Russian president Vladimir Putin has sought to project soft power, and business bosses, artists and athletes have taken the fight to the leader in his chosen arena.

But will the ballet-bans and cancelled gigs make a difference? Let’s take a look at who’s cancelling culture.

High Culture: Classical Music, Opera and Ballet

Putin-ally Valery Gergeiv was under pressure from many quarters to over his support for the Russian leader Dmitry Lovetsky/AP

From Pyotr Tchaikovsky to Wassily Kandinsky, Russia has long been an established producer of high art and culture. However, artists and other cultural figures on the world’s opera and ballet circuits have come under as much pressure as oligarchs in the aftermath of Russia’s war.

Conductor and Putin-ally Valery Gergiev has attracted particular ire for his closeness to the president which has stretched to supporting the annexation of Crimea and performing for the Russian army in bombarded Syrian cities.

Thanks to his silence the Russian Maestro was first dropped from tour dates with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, and later lost his position with the Munich Philharmonic as well.

Meanwhile, opera star Anna Netrebko had to withdraw from appearances in New York’s Met Opera (where she was due to sing in Puccini's 'Turandot') over her refusal to repudiate Putin. Described as “One of the greatest singers in Met history” the celebrated soprano has since suspended all performances until further notice, cancelling scheduled dates in Zurich, Milan, and Hamburg.

The list of high-culture cancellations to date includes:

Valery Gregeiv who was dropped from tour dates with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, his role as conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, his honorary presidency of the Edinburgh Festival, his musical directorship of the Verbier and Luverne festivals, and was let go by his management company

Opera singer Anna Netrebko who has suspended all appearances until further notice

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has had dates cancelled in British cities including Bristol, Wolverhampton, Peterborough, Northampton, Edinburgh and London

A performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet in Dublin was cancelled

In Croatia the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra removed two compositions from iconic Russian composer Tchaikovsky from its repertoire on 25 February and the Croatian National Theatre postponed a concert entitled ‘Russian Serenade’

Piano soloist Denis Matsuev was also dropped from Carnegie Hall, New York over his support for the annexation of Crimea

The Metropolitan Opera House, New York, promised to sever all ties with Russian artists and those connected to Vladimir Putin

The Amsterdam Hermitage Museum has severed ties with its sister institution in St Petersburg

Fashion and Retail

H&M, Ikea, Burberry, Asos and Boohoo are among the retail giants boycotting Russia over their invasion of Ukraine AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Fast fashion and luxury brands alike may soon by scarce in Russia after a plethora of retail giants said they would limit or suspend their operations in the country.

Scenes of chaos ensued when Russian shoppers rushed to Ikea to pick up a bargain after the home of flat pack furniture announced they would end imports and exports from the country and shutter their stores on 3 March.

Ikea was only the latest to announce the drastic measures and followed on the heels of fellow Swedish big name H&M. The H&M group, the world’s second-biggest retailer, stopped all orders from their Russian site and are set to close their 150 stores in the country. The move may cost them considerably as Russia represents the conglomerate’s sixth biggest market.

In a statement, the fast-fashion chain said they stood with “all the people who are suffering".

The list of retailers who’ve suspended operations so far includes:

Furniture store Ikea who have shut all stores and ended imports and exports to Russia

H&M have ended their sales both online and on the Russian high street by all their brands including &Other Stories, Cos, and Monki

Online retailer Asos cited the war in Ukraine as the reason for ending their online services

Fast-fashion digital outlet Boohoo have stopped online orders in Russia but did not say this was linked to the invasion of Ukraine

Nike has suspended online sales to the Russian territory but have made no statements concerning the war

Luxury outlet Burberry has announced they will stop shipments to Russia, the company also stated they will donate to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal and match any donations made by employees

Sport

The Beijing Winter Paralympics opening ceremony took place without any participation from Russian and Belarusian athletes AP Photo/Andy Wong

Putin has long lauded Russia’s sporting and athletic prowess as something the country can be proud of and many believe that he will be badly damaged at home due to the losses sustained by the nation in this area.

It began when Poland, Czech Republic, and Sweden all refused to play Russia in their World Cup qualifiers, leading FIFA to first say Russia must play under neutral colours before ousting them from the tournament altogether.

Meanwhile, Formula 1, whose Grand Prix is closely associated with president Putin, have torn up their Russian contract and cancelled the September race in Sochi and scheduled 2023 contest in St Petersburg. All races for the foreseeable future are also suspended.

In perhaps the biggest blow, the Paralympics committee have said no Russian or Belarussian athletes will be able to compete in the Beijing Winter Paralympics. The move came after protests from athletes around the world that the two nation’s competitors would be able to attend under neutral colours.

A full list of Sports-related sanctions includes:

FIFA excluding Russia from the 2022 World Cup

Russia’s suspension from all European competitions overseen by UEFA

All Formula 1 Grands Prix in Russia are suspended until further notice

The International Tennis Federation has banned Russians from team competitions although individuals may still compete

Russian and Belarussian athletes have been banned from the Beijing Winter Paralympics

World Athletics Series banned all Russian athletes from upcoming competitions including the World Athletics Championships to be held in Oregon this year

The International Chess Federation Cancelled the 44th Chess Olympiad in Moscow and forbade Russian and Belarusian players from flying their countries’ flags at events

Pop Culture: Film, TV and music

Bjork is one of many singers who has called off dates to perform in Russia because of the Ukraine invasion Fredrik Sandberg/AP

In pop culture circles businesses and individuals have reviled Putin’s actions and moved to cancel tour dates or stop their products from appearing on Russian screens.

Hollywood studio Warner Bros has pulled their new film ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson, citing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Sony has suspended the release of their latest Marvel adaptation ‘Morbius’, also due to the conflict.

A sea of musicians from Eric Clapton to Icelandic songstress Björk have pulled out of tour dates in Russia. The exodus of talent comes as Russia was banned from entering Eurovision 2022 after initial pressure from Finland, who have been under threat from Putin due to their consideration of NATO membership.

A full list of pop culture outfits and artists who’ve acted on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine includes: