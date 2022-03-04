Latest Live Coverage

Paralympic athletes and members of the Ukrainian National Paralympic Committee display a banner and call for peace in Ukraine, shortly before the opening ceremony of the Beiji

Ukrainian athletes unveiled banners that said "stop war," and repeatedly chanted "peace for Ukraine" as the Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing, China.

Some shed tears as they received hugs from competitors from other nations.

