Perhaps one of the more obscure perils of holding myriad roles in your creative life is the ability to lose, or have those roles snatched from you, at more or less the same time.

This is the case with Russian conductor Valery Gergiev.

First the Vienna Philharmonic.

Then the honorary presidency of the Edinburgh (twinned with Kyiv, don't forget) festival.

Then the musical directorship of both the Verbier and Lucerne festivals.

And now, on Tuesday, The Munich Philharmonic Orchestra has decided to "separate" from him.

The mayor of the German city accused the maestro of not having denounced the invasion of Ukraine.

"Munich is parting with principal conductor Valery Gergiev. There will therefore be no more concerts of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra under his direction from now on", Dieter Reiter explained in a press release.

Gergiev's closeness to Putin, whom he has known since 1992, and his loyalty to the Russian president on the annexation of Crimea, as well as his participation in concerts in bombarded South Ossetia and in Palmyra alongside the Syrian army, have been the subject of much controversy over the past decade. But only now are they conducting the direction of his professional life.

