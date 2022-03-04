150 public radio stations in Europe are taking place in a simultaneous broadcast of the song "Give Peace a Chance" to protest the war in Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Thursday that the simultaneous broadcast would take place Friday morning, 4 March at 08:45 CET.

This famous piece, written by John Lennon during his protests for world peace with wife and creative collaborator Yoko Ono, could be heard this morning in more than 25 countries, including Ukraine.

Private European radio stations will also join the initiative, the EBU said.

Solidarity for Ukraine from European broadcasters

Several radio station heads have spoken out and voiced their opposition to the atrocities unfolding in Eastern Europe.

"The horrors of the war against Ukraine are more evident every day. Our solidarity, our humanity and our support are needed," says Patricia Schlesinger, director of the Berlin regional radio station RBB, which started the project.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the entry of his armed forces into Ukraine on February 24, which has since been leading a major offensive there.

"It is extremely important that today Europe is united around Ukraine," says Yurii Tabachenko, executive producer of Ukrainian radio Channel One.

"Give Peace a Chance", released in 1969 by the Plastic Ono Band, was recorded in Montreal during John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono's "bed-in" for peace at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel.

Founded in 1950, the EBU, headquartered in Geneva, is the world's largest public service media alliance, with 113 members in 56 countries.

EBU is best known to the viewing public through the Eurovision Song Contest.