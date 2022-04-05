Most countries have travel restrictions in place in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The latest big changes include:

Italy dropped its 'state of emergency' on 31 March but has extended its travel restrictions until 30 April.

Sweden removed the entry ban on non-EU travellers from 1 April.

Latvia has also joined the growing list of restriction-free European countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland.

This article is updated regularly, but rules change quickly so please check official government advice before travelling.

Albania

Measures to contain COVID-19 remain in effect, including night-time curfews from 11pm to 6am, and mandatory face masks indoors and on public transport.

All land borders are open and there is no restricted movement around the country.

All foreign nationals over the age of six must have one of the following: proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before arrival, a rapid antigen test taken less than 48 hours before arrival or evidence that you have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.

More information here.

Andorra

Access to Andorra requires passing through either Spain or France, so check their travel restrictions, too, before planning your trip.

Travel to and from the country is open, but masks are still required in indoor spaces. Andorra also asks that social distancing be respected.

Travellers who intend to stay in Andorra for more than three nights need to present a vaccination certificate, a negative PCR or lateral flow test result, or proof that they have recovered from COVID-19.

More information here.

Austria

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

One of three documents is required to enter the country - a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, a vaccine certificate or proof of past infection.

However, only proof of vaccination or past infection will be accepted to enter any type of accommodation, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theatres and to use cable cars or ski lifts. A negative COVID-19 test will not be sufficient.

If you are travelling from a country not on Austria’s safelist you will need to complete a pre-travel clearance form. You can find the full list of safe countries and regions here .

The current curfew for restaurants is midnight.

Bars and clubs re-opened on 5 March.

All domestic COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on March 5.

More information here.

Belarus

All travel to Belarus should be avoided, due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It's still possible to travel to Belarus by air under certain restrictions, but land travel for leisure is currently banned.

At the moment, most countries are considered high risk but fully vaccinated arrivals are exempt from restrictions.

All public spaces and tourist destinations are open with some restrictions in place.

Foreign arrivals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to do a PCR test 72 hours before entry. This rule still holds for those above six who are not vaccinated.

Masks are compulsory on public transport.

More information here.

Belgium

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Belgian authorities have relaxed domestic COVID-19 restrictions from 7 March. No one will have to present a valid COVID Certificate when accessing bars, restaurants, and cafes anymore.

Everyone entering the country must fill in a Passenger Locator Form , except if you are staying in Belgium for less than 48 hours.

The rules for testing and quarantine vary depending on where you are travelling from, where you have been in the last 14 days and your vaccination status. The official government website is the best source of information on Belgium's rules.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but remain compulsory in indoor spaces such as shops, places of worship and public transport.

More information here.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are open to tourists as long as they can present a negative PCR result, issued no less than 48 hours before travel, or proof of vaccination.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and cafes are open, along with most other businesses.

People must wear masks in outdoor and indoor public spaces and on public transport.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina border police are publishing regular updates about foreign travel here.

Bulgaria

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test. Many EU countries are now on Bulgaria's red list , however with further requirements for entry.

, however with further requirements for entry. Bulgaria is operating a colour-coded system for international travel.

A negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel is necessary for entry.

The country has introduced a 'dark red' category with more stringent requirements for entry.

There are no restrictions on travel between cities, and police-operated checkpoints have ceased. The leisure and entertainment sector is either on lockdown or operating at reduced capacity.

More information here.

Croatia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All passengers coming from an EU/EEA country on the 'green list' are allowed into Croatia, as long as they can show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departing, or a vaccination certificate.

Failing to provide any of the above documents, travellers have the obligation to isolate themselves for 7 days on arrival in Croatia. This isolation can be shortened by obtaining a negative result in a PCR test or rapid antigenic carried out in Croatia.

More information here.

Cyprus

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Cyprus no longer requires fully vaccinated travellers to take a pre-departure test.

Unvaccinated travellers from the red category, which includes the majority of EU Member States, are required to undergo double testing requirements in order to enter Cyprus.

All travellers aged 12 and over must take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport in Cyprus, which must be paid for by the passenger. If the test is positive, tourists must remain in isolation and will receive instructions from the Cypriot Ministry of Health.

Tourists may be asked to take a another rapid COVID test 72 hours after arrival. This will be free of charge to all passengers who show their boarding card. People who have received their booster jab are exempt from this test.

Cyprus is also operating a 'SafePass' to access public spaces, where face masks must be worn.

A Cyprus Flight Pass must be obtained by all arrivals, along with a negative PCR test for orange and red list arrivals.

More information here.

Czech Republic

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All travellers are required to fill in the Passenger Locator Form and present it upon arrival.

and present it upon arrival. Czech Republic separates countries into categories with varying entry requirements, the full lists are available here.

More information here.

Denmark

Denmark has dropped all travel restrictions on international tourists. Since 29 March, even unvaccinated people no longer need to show a pre-arrival test.

Rules may be re-introduced at short notice for high risk countries. The government sys it has a 'handbrake' it can activate if concerning variants emerge.

All domestic COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Masks are no longer be a legal requirement and you will not need to show an EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) to enter restaurants, museums and bars.

More information here.

Estonia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

A 10-day quarantine period will be applied if you are arriving from an EU/EEA country with an infection rate higher than 150 cases per 100,000 of the population in the last 14 days.

Travel documents and medical symptoms are checked at the borders.

More information here.

Finland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Finland has scrapped pre-arrival testing for fully vaccinated visitors from outside of the EU and Schengen travel area.

Visitors from non-EU and Schengen countries will have to present proof of full vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months.

The Finnish Border Guard gives advice on cross-border traffic by phone and email. The service is available in Finnish, Swedish and English on weekdays between 8.00 and 16.00 at +358 295 420 100. Questions can also be sent by email to rajavartiolaitos@raja.fi.

More information here.

France

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

France no longer requires fully vaccinated travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test from 12 February.

Non-vaccinated visitors from the EU need to present a negative test taken 24 hours before travel. Unvaccinated visitors from countries on France's 'orange list' will still need to give a compelling reason to travel to the country.

France has now lifted the COVID passport requirements for access to most venues and events. So, starting 14 March,

places like restaurants, bars, nightclubs, cinemas, theatres, stadiums and exhibitions can be accessed without proof of vaccination.

More information here.

Germany

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Germany is operating a 'green pass' for entry into public spaces.

UK tourists who are fully vaccinated can enter Germany for any reason and and only need to show their Digital COVID pass. Unvaccinated tourists must present a negative COVID test.

Travellers entering the country need to fill out a digital registration form before they travel and must have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Full details here .

Starting from 3 March, all countries will be removed from its high-risk list.

The move means that travellers, regardless of their country of origin, can now enter Germany without being subject to additional entry rules, such as pre-entry testing and quarantine requirements

German regions have some authority to set their own restrictions leading to new restrictions being put in place since mid-November. It is best to research where you are going to find out what restrictions are in place at the time, as they can change at short notice.

Find out more here.

Greece

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Vaccinated visitors to Greece will no longer need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before entering the country from 15 March.

Fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter Greece.

Unvaccinated travellers will still require a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours.

Beaches are open but people must socially distance themselves. Masks must be worn in all indoor public places.

More information here.

Hungary

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Social distancing rules are no longer in force, but people must wear face masks in hospitals and 'social institutions'. They must be worn on public transport too.

Curfews are no longer in place. Shops and service providers are now open as normal.

More information here.

Iceland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

As of 25 February, Iceland has dropped all domestic and border restrictions. This means that no restrictions will be enforced at the border and all passengers will be able to enter Iceland whether they are vaccinated or not.

More information here.

Ireland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers who plan to enter Ireland are no longer subject to entry requirements after the authorities decided to abolish all the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19.

Only people who are fully vaccinated, or who have proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the past six months, will be able to enjoy indoor hospitality.

More information here.

Italy

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Italy

dropped its 'state of emergency' at the end of March, but the government decided to extend travel restrictions until 30 April. Fully-vaccinated tourists only need to present proof of vaccination; otherwise a negative COVID test is required. See our longer article on Italy's entry rules here.

Masks will reportedly no longer be required in indoor venues or on public transport from 1 May.

Both residents and visitors to Italy require a 'super green pass' to enter hotels, bars, restaurants, cafes, use public transport and the majority of indoor venues. This super green pass is only available to people who are fully vaccinated, unlike previously when proof of a negative test was sufficient. Italian citizens and residents can obtain green passes in many ways, but for visitors, a vaccination certificate from your home country will be accepted in its place.

More information here.

Kosovo

All arrivals to Kosovo are required to demonstrate that they have either received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of two doses and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Medical staff are present at border crossings and you may be subject to a health check, especially if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

These countries are marked as red or orange on the official ECDC map here.

Latvia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All travellers are now welcome in Latvia, regardless of vaccination status, and with no need to take a Covid test.

The Ministry of Transport has said that restrictions will apply to those travelling from high-risk areas; but there are currently no countries on this list.

More information here.

Liechtenstein

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

For the most part, the tourism industry is operating and the usual COVID-19 measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing apply in public spaces.

Liechtenstein follows Switzerland's travel advice, so information about travel in either country can be found here.

Lithuania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers from the EU, UK, Switzerland, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City and San Marino no longer need a test to enter Lithuania, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status. Passengers from these countries no longer need to fill in a passenger form either.

As of 23 February, Lithuania has removed its traffic light system for categorising countries. PCR tests for unvaccinated third-country nationals are still required however.

Foreign nationals from third countries not listed above must complete an online registration form no earlier than 24 hours before they begin their journey.

More information here.

Luxembourg

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Third-

country nationals are not allowed to travel to Luxembourg for non-essential reasons - and this rule will remain in place until 30 June. The term 'third-country nationals' means citizens from outside the European Union/Schengen area, San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and the Vatican.

Luxembourg is operating a 'green pass' for access to public spaces.

There is no requirement to quarantine when entering Luxembourg. However, if you do not have evidence of a negative test or submit to a rapid antigen test at the airport (which costs €10), you will need to self-isolate for 14 days or until you can show a negative test.

More information here.

Malta

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All passengers must complete a passenger locator form before travelling to Malta.

before travelling to Malta. Malta is still operating a traffic light system that will determine which restrictions you will be subject to when you arrive.

Currently, there are no countries on the green list. Arrivals from countries on the red list (all countries) are required to present a recognised vaccination certificate.

Failure to provide a vaccination certificate will result in testing on arrival and quarantine. Travelling from countries on the 'dark' red list is only possible upon authorisation from the public health authorities.

Only fully vaccinated people in possession of a recognised vaccination certificate are exempt from quarantine.

Visitors from the UK to Malta who have not been fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.

More information here.

Moldova

Moldova lifted its travel restrictions on 16 March, meaning no COVID certificate, test or other documentation is required to enter the country.

Regular updates on travel restrictions, which depend on where you're travelling from, come from the border police website here.

Monaco

Monaco is open for tourists and is following the EU traffic light system to determine restrictions for arrivals.

Visitors have to present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival. In the absence of a negative test, a quarantine will be enforced.

More information here.

Montenegro

Evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to travel, proof of recovery from COVID-19 or proof of full vaccination with an EU approved vaccine is needed for entry into Montenegro.

Arrivals to Montenegro with none of the above will need to isolate for 14 days.

More information here.

Netherlands

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

The Netherlands abolished COVID entry rules for all travellers from 23 March.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in most public settings or trains, but still required on planes and in airports.

Full details for requirements for those in transit are available here.

More information here.

North Macedonia

The borders are open in North Macedonia.

Bars, restaurants and cafes are open for business with social distancing and extra hygiene measures in place.

Other businesses including shops and hairdressers are open.

More information here.

Norway

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Norway has removed all mandatory testing requirements at its borders.

Everyone travelling to the country must still fill out an online registration form prior to arrival.

Masks are compulsory in public spaces for everyone over the age of 12 unless you are exempt.

More information here.

Poland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Poland scrapped all entry rules for both EU and non-EU travellers on 28 March.

Face masks are now only required in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

More information here.

Portugal

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travel from non-EU/EEA countries (excluding the UK and some others) is only allowed for essential purposes.

It is mandatory to prove full vaccination status to enter restaurants, tourist venues and accommodation.

Face masks must be worn in public and social distancing and extra hygiene measures are in force in all public settings.

Similar measures have been adopted in the archipelago regions of Azores and Madeira.

Travellers to Madeira are no longer required to present COVID-19 travel documents as the archipelago abolishes its entry measures.

More information here.

Romania

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate ( EUDCC ), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

All travel restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 no longer apply when entering Romania, as of 9 March. That means travellers reaching Romania are exempted from providing a pre-departure test, on-arrival or post-arrival test or proof of vaccination.

Romania also has removed the Passenger Locator Form requirement.

Hotels, guesthouses and other tourist accommodations are open and subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Museums, cultural sites and tourist attractions are open along with restaurants, cafes and clubs.

Locals and visitors must wear a mask when in indoor public spaces, as well as while in crowded outdoor gatherings.

More information here.

Russia

Travel to Russia is not advised due to the lack of available flight options to return to Europe, and the increased volatility in the Russian economy.

On 24 February 2022 Russia launched a large scale invasion of Ukraine which is ongoing.

All arrivals into Russia will be temperature checked and will be required to provide a negative PCR test result dated within 48 hours prior to arrival. This applies regardless of vaccination status.

All foreign passengers must complete a travel form before arriving in Russia. These are usually handed out by cabin crew on arriving flights.

Testing and quarantine requirements vary depending on where you depart from with entry from some countries currently not allowed so be sure to check before you leave.

Bars, restaurants and tourist attractions are now open.

More information about Russia's COVID-19 response here.

San Marino

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

If you are accessing San Marino through Italy, you’ll need to check Italy’s travel advice before you set off.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and other leisure facilities are open with social distancing measures and face mask requirements in place. Gatherings - defined as groups of over 10 people where social distancing cannot be maintained - are still strictly forbidden.

You can check the Re-open EU website for more information.

Serbia

All arrivals to Serbia must provide a negative PCR test performed no more than 48 hours before departure to be allowed entry a vaccine certificate or certificate of recovery from the virus. Without these, you may be subject to a 10-day quarantine.

Travellers arriving from high-risk countries also have to self-isolate and take mandatory tests within 24 hours and after 7 days of arrival. They will also need toregister with Serbia's e-Health portal.

Restaurants, cafes and bars are allowed to serve customers in their outdoor spaces and indoors at reduced capacity.

More information here.

Slovakia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Travellers from the UK are now permitted entry as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Travellers will also need to register their arrival via an online form.

More information here.

Slovenia

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Slovenia has dropped all domestic and border restrictions. This means that no restrictions will be enforced at the border and all passengers will be able to enter whether they are vaccinated or not.

COVID-19 restrictions vary between municipalities.

More information here.

Spain

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Antigen tests are now accepted instead of PCRs for travellers from countries on the list of risk zones - including France and Germany - while no tests are required for low-incidence areas.

Travellers from the UK must show proof of being fully vaccinated. This means you must have received the second dose at least 14 days before arrival. Children under 12 years old are exempt when travelling with an adult. This rule applies to the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

If your last vaccination was more than 270 days ago you will also need a booster to enter the country or you will be considered unvaccinated.

More information here.

Sweden

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Sweden finally dropped all entry rules on non-EU travellers from 1 April.

This means that travellers will no longer have to present vaccination and test certificates when entering the country. * Some temporary recommendations for non-vaccinated people are still in place, including avoided crowded indoor environments.

More information here.

Switzerland

Connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC), which allows restriction-free travel across all EU and EEA countries following proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test.

Vaccinated and recovered travellers are no longer be required to take a pre-travel PCR test.

Vaccinated arrivals from outside the Schengen area will be refused entry unless they are coming for work or exceptional reasons.

Unvaccinated travellers who qualify to enter will still have to take a test prior to visiting the country but won't have to take post-arrival tests.

The rules are different if you are transiting through Switzerland. Check here for full details.

All arrivals need to complete an entry form .

Switzerland has a larger permitted list of countries than most European countries. It is updated regularly here.

More information here.

Turkey

Most travellers to Turkey aged 12 years and above must have proof of a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival, an antigen test within 48 hours, or be fully jabbed.

All arrivals will be subject to a medical check for symptoms of COVID, including temperature checks, and may be asked to take random PCR testing on arrival.

Public and hospitality services are open.

Outdoor mask-wearing is mandatory.

Turkish Airlines have published a country-by-country breakdown of flight restrictions to Turkey.

Ukraine

Travel to Ukraine is not recommended at present due to the ongoing conflict. Check your own country’s foreign travel guidance for more information.

United Kingdom

From 18 March, the UK has abolished all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions for arrivals from other countries. That means travellers are no longer obliged to fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) or present a negative result upon their arrival in Britain.

Unvaccinated travellers are also exempt from pre-departure tests.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in UK venues, though some locations and forms of public transport may still ask you to wear them.

Rules for travel into and out of Wales are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Scotland are available here .

Rules for travel into and out of Northern Ireland are available here.

More information here.

Vatican City

Vatican City has reopened its doors to tourists following the easing of Italy's travel restrictions.

More information here.

If you spot any missing information in this article, please do let us know on Twitter.