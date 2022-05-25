Digital nomads in Lithuania have the unique opportunity to make a spectacular historic monument their next office.

As remote working and workcations remain popular, professionals can work alongside nuns in a stunning 300-year-old monastery.

Pažaislis Monastery - try remote working in an iconic monastery

Lithuania’s Pažaislis Monastery is one of the world’s only monasteries to house digital nomads.

Located near Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city, the monastery complex is home to the Monte Pacis hotel. The hotel is now opening its doors to digital nomads looking for a peaceful working retreat in an extraordinary natural setting.

The building is the largest monastery complex in Lithuania and the most famous example of Baroque architecture in the country. Inside, the ceilings swirl with stucco decoration and ice cream coloured frescoes.

Digital nomads can stay in the classic Baroque rooms of the fourstar monastery hotel replete with canopied beds and wooden beamed ceilings. There is also a picturesque reading room surrounded by flowering lime trees.

For a post-work refresh, remote workers can take a dip in the waters of the vast Kaunas Reservoir a stone’s throw away from the hotel.

The on-site restaurant offers a Baroque menu and unique wines produced in monasteries across Europe.

Lithuania’s Baroque gem

The 17th-century monastery was built by the wealthy Pacas family. It was constructed as a Baroque masterpiece, adorned with artworks by several Italian artists. More than 100 frescoes can still be seen inside the religious complex. The monastery’s church is crammed with ornate marble decoration.

The building is still a working monastery, run by the order of the Sisters of St. Casimir. In 1920, the sisters restored the complex, which had been damaged after use as a German war hospital.

The whole complex is located in the verdant regional park of the Kaunas Lagoon peninsula.