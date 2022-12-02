Greece is one of several European countries making the most of the remote working trend by offering digital nomad visas.

Italy, Portugal and Croatia have already launched visa schemes to lure workers abroad.

With Greece’s new digital nomad visa, it is possible for non-EU nationals to live and work legally in the country.

Given its low cost of living and year-round sun, Greece is already a popular expat destination.

Here’s what you need to know about eligibility, benefits and how to apply for the visa.

Who can apply for Greece’s digital nomad visa?

Greece’s digital nomad visa is open to non-EU citizens who are remote workers, freelancers or entrepreneurs.

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a contract of employment or, if freelancing, have been regularly employed by a company or clients outside of Greece.

Visa holders cannot undertake work for a Greece-based employer.

They also need to show they have the necessary resources to work remotely such as a laptop and internet connection.

Greece has imposed a high minimum income for potential participants compared to other countries.

Applicants need to prove a monthly salary of at least €3,500 after tax deductions. Should they be joined by a spouse, then the minimum monthly earning rises to €4,200.

If interested, you’ll need a valid passport, health insurance and a clean criminal record.

How long will digital nomads be allowed to stay in Greece?

The visa is valid for a stay of up to 12 months, after which participants can choose to apply for a digital nomad permit.

The digital nomad permit can then be renewed every two years for two more years, according to the website workfromgreece.gr.

Are there tax breaks for digital nomads in Greece?

Under the digital nomad scheme, visa and permit holders are entitled to a 50 per cent tax break for a maximum of seven years.

How much does it cost to apply?

Candidates have to pay €75 for the digital nomad visa application.

How can you apply for Greece’s digital nomad visa?

You’ll need to submit a number of documents to qualify for Greece’s digital nomad visa.

This includes a work contract from an employer outside of Greece or, for self-employed workers, proof of earnings such as pay slips or contracts.

Candidates can go to the Greek consular authority in the country where they live for a fast track application.

You should schedule an in-person appointment and ensure you bring along all the necessary proof and documents.